Murney Tower Museum

Hosted by

Murney Tower Museum

About this event

Good Allies or Hemispheric Enemies? A Lecture by Dr. Tim Cook

2 King St W

Kingston, ON K7L, Canada

General Admission
$10
Ticket grants entry into the event. Following the event, there will be opportunities to purchase copies of Dr. Cook's works and have them signed. PLEASE NOTE: The event will be held at the Murney Tower Museum and the event space is only accessible through a narrow and curved staircase. For more information on the event space, please visit our website.
Add a donation for Murney Tower Museum

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!