Hosted by

Infant Jesus Church

Good Friday - Service 1 @ 2:30 PM

Book
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Kids (0-4)
Free
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Kids (4-12)
Free
Kids (12+)
Free

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