Hosted by
Infant Jesus Church
Good Friday - Service 1 @ 2:30 PM
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Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
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Kids (0-4)
Free
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
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Kids (4-12)
Free
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Kids (12+)
Free
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