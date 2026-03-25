GOONS TEST Camp Reset 2026 (copy)

$1800 + HST. This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people. 7 CABINS AVAILABLE.



These are private cabins for 1 - 2 that include 1 bunk bed AND 2 single beds that can be pushed together. You will have access to a private bathroom, shower, porch and mini-fridge that you would be sharing with 1 neighbouring private cabin.

Ideal for families (with children 2 or younger), friends, teams, etc.