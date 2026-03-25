GOONS TEST Camp Reset 2026 (copy)

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About this event
$150 + HST
Camp Eve is an optional early arrival on Wednesday, September 16. It offers a slower, softer entry into Camp - more time to land, settle in, and ease into the rhythm of the weekend before the full program begins on Thursday. There is no programming on this day.
$125 + HST
Limited 50 seats. Pick up point will be near a subway station in Toronto. Includes Return.
$125 + HST
Limited 50 seats. Pick up point will be near a subway station in Toronto. Includes Return. Must have purchased tickets for Camp Eve as well.
$60+ HST
Required for all cars that will be parked at Camp for the duration of it. Must be purchased before Camp
$715 + HST for those who would need to consult their budget first. Mid-income with stable employment/source of income; Some money in savings and/or financial support from others; Has expendable income each month; Can access self-care.
$495 + HST for those who couldn't access Camp without this option. Low-income or precariously employed; No savings and/or financial support from others; Little to no expendable income each month; Accessing self-care is a barrier.
$1800 + HST. This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people. 7 CABINS AVAILABLE.
These are private cabins for 1 - 2 that include 1 bunk bed AND 2 single beds that can be pushed together. You will have access to a private bathroom, shower, porch and mini-fridge that you would be sharing with 1 neighbouring private cabin.
Ideal for families (with children 2 or younger), friends, teams, etc.
$2000 + HST. This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people. 2 COTTAGES AVAILABLE.
You will have your own cute little Semi detached cottage in the woods
$2250 + HST
This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people.
You will have your own cute little detached cottage in the woods that includes:
$2250 + HST
This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people.
You will have your own cute little detached cottage in the woods that includes:
$4000 + HST
This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 4 people.
You will have your own cute large detached cottage in the woods that includes
$
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