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GOONS TEST Camp Reset 2026 (copy)

38483 Hwy 28

Palmer Rapids, ON K0J 2E0, Canada

Camp Eve (Optional add on)
$170
Available until Apr 30

$150 + HST

Camp Eve is an optional early arrival on Wednesday, September 16. It offers a slower, softer entry into Camp - more time to land, settle in, and ease into the rhythm of the weekend before the full program begins on Thursday. There is no programming on this day.

Bus Pass - September 17
$141

$125 + HST

Limited 50 seats. Pick up point will be near a subway station in Toronto. Includes Return.

Bus Pass - September 16 (Camp Eve)
$141

$125 + HST

Limited 50 seats. Pick up point will be near a subway station in Toronto. Includes Return. Must have purchased tickets for Camp Eve as well.

Car Pass
$68

$60+ HST


Required for all cars that will be parked at Camp for the duration of it. Must be purchased before Camp

Regular Ticket - Tenting or Shared Cabin
$808
Available until Apr 30

$715 + HST for those who would need to consult their budget first. Mid-income with stable employment/source of income; Some money in savings and/or financial support from others; Has expendable income each month; Can access self-care.

Accessible - Tenting or Shared Cabin
$560
Available until Apr 30

$495 + HST for those who couldn't access Camp without this option. Low-income or precariously employed; No savings and/or financial support from others; Little to no expendable income each month; Accessing self-care is a barrier.

Private Cabins: Basic (1-2 People)
$2,034
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$1800 + HST. This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people. 7 CABINS AVAILABLE.

These are private cabins for 1 - 2 that include 1 bunk bed AND 2 single beds that can be pushed together. You will have access to a private bathroom, shower, porch and mini-fridge that you would be sharing with 1 neighbouring private cabin.
Ideal for families (with children 2 or younger), friends, teams, etc.

Private Cottages: Sharon's and Island (1-2 People)
$2,260
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$2000 + HST. This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people. 2 COTTAGES AVAILABLE.

You will have your own cute little Semi detached cottage in the woods

  • Queen sized bed
  • Couch 
  • Mini Fridge 
  • Private bathroom with shower
  • Ideal for 1 - 2 people + baby
Private Cottage: Cube for 1 - 2 People
$2,543
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$2250 + HST

This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people.

You will have your own cute little detached cottage in the woods that includes:

  • Queen sized bed
  • Sitting area 
  • Couch 
  • Private bathroom with large shower
  • Ideal for 1 - 2 people + baby
Private Cottage: Bill (for 1 - 2 People)
$2,543
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$2250 + HST

This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 2 people.

You will have your own cute little detached cottage in the woods that includes:

  • Queen sized bed
  • Bedroom
  • Kitchenette
  • Living room 
  • Private bathroom with shower
  • Ideal for 1 - 2 people + baby
Private Cottage: Doc's (1 - 4 people)
$4,520
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$4000 + HST

This is the TOTAL price regardless if 1 or 4 people.

You will have your own cute large detached cottage in the woods that includes

  • Two bedrooms
  • One with a queen bed and one with a bunk bed that has a bottom double and a top twin
  • Living room with couch, fridge & kitchenette
  • Private bathroom with shower
  • MASSIVE hidden backyard deck ideal for hosting with slight view of lakefront. 
  • Located steps away from dining hall
  • Ideal for 2 couples, 1 couple + 2 friends, families and people with babies
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