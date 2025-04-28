Grace Village Care Foundation's Online Auction

Come and watch our beloved Montreal Canadiens - 2025/2026 regular season. Great seats in Section 104, Row FF, seats 3 & 4. One (1) pair (2) of tickets. Date and opposing team to be confirmed. Arrangements for ticket pick up to be made with Mobilicab Clubcar Inc.
Donated by Mobilicab Clubcar Inc. Value of this offering between $600.00 to $800.00.
Luxury on Lake Massawippi
$500
Starting bid
Manoir Hovey, a Relais Chateaux Inn on Lake Massawippi is offering a package for 2 persons including a 1 night stay in a classic room, with breakfast and dinner at Le Hatley Restaurant. Acclaimed chef Alexandre Vachon creates nature-inspired culinary delights that compliment Manoir Hovey's quaint rooms surrounded by beautiful foliage and lake vistas.
This offering is available from November 1st, 2025 to May 31st, 2026.
Donated by the Stafford family, owners of Manoir Hovey.
The value of this offering: $ 1,000
Art & indulgence getaway in Montreal
$400
Starting bid
Meet artist Sara Peck Colby at Gemst Gallery and Framing in Montreal. Discuss Sara's approach and process of painting and she will tell stories how her creative inspirations are drawn from the hills and lakes surrounding beautiful North Hatley. Afterwards, with your $200.00 gift certificate, dine at Cafe Il Cortile, a long-running restaurant with a flower-filled courtyard, featuring Italian specialties & wines. Then, take a short stroll down Sherbrooke Street from Cafe Il Cortile to your one night stay at Le Germain Hotel. It is located just steps from the Quartier des spectacles and its major festivals. Let yourself be charmed by its sixties-inspired decor with a modern feel.Donated by: Sara Peck Colby - art discussion and gallery visit, Peter Provencher - Il Cortile restaurant.Hotels Germain - Le Germain Hotel, Montreal, Value of this Offering $945.00.
From a Fine Collection
$225
Starting bid
This splendid Italian Herringbone throw made in Italy of the finest materials is part of The Carol McFarlane Collection. It is unique and selected by the donors for this auction.
Donated by Alexandra Reid and Peter Provencher.
Value of this offering: $255.00
Golf rounds at Dufferin Heights Golf Club
$300
Starting bid
A package of ten (10) rounds (18 holes) including cart, valid any day. Dufferin Heights golf club is one of the most beautiful golf courses in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, combining a spectacular location with top-notch course conditions.
Discover why we are often called “the hidden jewel of the Eastern Townships”. Donated by Dufferin Heights Golf Club Inc. Value of this offering: $ 650.00
Treat Yourself
$230
Starting bid
This offering includes a Thermal Circuit through the Manoir Hovey Spa, a manicure and pedicure, a hairstyling session, and 3 beautiful scented hand-dipped soy wax candles. Presented in a hand stenciled wooden box.
Donated by: Alexandra Reid - Manoir Hovey Spa Thermal Circuit; Beautezen - manicure and pedicure; Julie Latendresse - hairstyling; Hatley Candles - scented candles; and Louisette Roy - hand stenciled wooden box.
Value of this offering: $475.00.
3 Night Stay at Private Cottage
$300
Starting bid
🏡 A beautiful, private cottage located right on Lake Wallace, just 10 minutes from Coaticook. The cottage has 2 bedrooms plus a loft and sleeps up to 6 guests. Fully equipped with high-speed internet, a private hot tub, bedding, paddleboards, canoe, kayaks, indoor/outdoor fireplace, BBQ, and more. A perfect spot to unwind or enjoy the many activities in the area. (1422 Route 141, St-Herménégilde, QC – on Lake Wallace). Donated by Robert Klinck. 3-4 nights valued at $600.00-$800.00
2 Night Stay at La Raveaudière Bed & Breakfast
$200
Starting bid
Spend 2 nights and unwind at La Raveaudière Bed and Breakfast in North Hatley, Quebec.
This charming bed and breakfast overlooks the North Hatley Golf Club and Lake Massawippi. Enjoy a quiet drink or cup of morning coffee on the back patio and relax! https://www.laraveaudiere.com/fr-ca. Donated by La Raveaudière Bed & Breakfast Value of this offering $400.00
Home Organization Services
$225
Starting bid
Ready to reclaim your space and peace of mind? Bid on this exclusive home organizing package from Lex Gallagher, founder of Organized by Lex and a professional in transforming cluttered homes into serene, functional spaces.
This package includes:
- A personalized discovery call
- A 2-hour in-home organizing session
- Donation delivery for gently used items
- Junk removal (up to one carload).
Whether you’re in Toronto or North Hatley, Lex will help you reset and refresh your home with care and expertise. Find out more on Lex at https://organizedbylex.ca/.
Donated by Lex Gallagher
Value of this offering $450.00
Dinner to Go
$250
Starting bid
This offering features a takeaway potpourri dinner for 10 people, including Ginger Beet Soup and dairy-free Curried Squash-Pear Soup, Summery Herbed Chicken served with Lemon Greek Potatoes, and topped off with a $200.00 gift certificate of homemade sweet delights by Saveurs et Gourmandises.
The soup will be beautifully presented in a beautiful large pottery bowl crafted by renowned potter Lucy Doheny and two smaller soup bowls by Riverside Pottery.
Ideal for a summer gathering.
The date and time for pickup will be coordinated with the donors. Pickup must take place in July, as the chefs will be away starting August 7th.
Donated by Jane Cameron - the soup, The Oldland Family - the main course ,Hatley Little Blue House gift certificate Saveurs et Gourmandises. Lucy Doheny-the large pottery bowl and Sarah Segal - 2 small bowls.
Value of this offering : $570.00
Wardrobe Makeover with Hollywood Flair
$125
Starting bid
Join Pauline Bohm for a fun summer afternoon sorting, ditching and decluttering with some fashion styling advice thrown in! Former Marketing executive at NBC Universal in Los Angeles, Pauline is known for her love of fashion. Due to the extensive travel demands of her job she had to be ready, at the drop of a hat, to jump on a plane and have a work and evening wardrobe ready to go. Many years of experience honed her ability to create a functional, simplified wardrobe and she’s excited to work with you to bring some of her fashion flair and suggestions to your wardrobe. Donated by Pauline Bohm Value of this offering $250.00
Learn How to Prepare Your Own Sushi Rolls
$50
Starting bid
Learn how to prepare your own Sushi rolls using ingredients and materials provided by your hosts Jane Meagher and Jean Vanaise. Each participant will enjoy their Sushi rolls accompanied by Sake.
You will leave with the knowledge required to prepare your own personalized Sushi. Location of the event will be at Jean and Jane's house in North Hatley. Date and time to be agreed upon.
Donated by Jane Meagher and Jean Vanaise
Value of this offering $100.00
Garden Tour & Flower Arranging Activity
$100
Starting bid
An invitation is extended to two (2) people to have a short tour of the garden and to pick flowers, followed by an outdoor flower arranging opportunity. An interesting way to experiment with one’s colour preferences and style of flower arranging.
The donor, Judith Webster, has lived in the Eastern Townships since 1970 and has always had a love of nature and gardening.
Later in life, she entered the Inchbald School of Garden Design in London England.
Since then, she has worked on her ever-changing garden and loves to work with flowers. Date and time to be agreed upon.
Donated by Judith Webster
Value of this offering $225.00
Guided Fishing Trip
$125
Starting bid
Two people will join experienced guide Florent Hebert for a 2.5 hour fishing trip on Lake Massawippi. Whether you are a novice or a pro, it will be an experience that you will never forget! Florent is a professional guide and supplies all fishing gear. Hear the history and stories of life on the waters of Lake Massawippi. Date and time to be agreed upon.
Donated by Florent Hebert
Value of this offering is $250.00
Davélo Gift Certificate
$125
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift Certificate from Davélo!
Enjoy a wide selection of Bike accessories or why not buy a new bike with this generous gift certificate.
Davélo is THE bike shop for Montreal. Donated by Davélo
Value of $250.00.
Oysters and Whiskey
$150
Starting bid
Create your own special event by offering 100 un-shucked live fresh oysters and a 1 litre bottle of Highland Park, Spirit of the Bear, Single Malt Scotch Whisky (not available in Canada). This lightly smoked Whisky with an aroma of fruit, spices and seasoning pairs perfectly with oysters on the half shell. The oysters are donated by Les Huîtres de L’Estries Inc. leshuitresdelestrie.ca
The Whisky is donated by Peter Provencher.
Value of this offering : $300
2 Antique Oil Lamps
$50
Starting bid
Read by 2 charming Antique Brass Oil Lamp!
Lamp #1
A Beautiful Antique Pie Crust Chimney, clear rimmed font (oil reservoir), rare brass spool stem, mounted on a marble base, fitted with #1 Brass Collar with #1 Banner Burner. Circa 1865.
Lamp #2
An Antique “Composite” Oil Lamp with beautiful Antique Pie Crust Chimney.
Composite Lamps refer to those with more than one part or material.
Often the stem is glass with a scene or floral design painted on the inside of the stem.
Fitted with #2 Brass Collar and #2 Eagle Burner, with an Unique Cut Glass Font (oil reservoir) with a stem which is a combination of brass and glass. The base is black cast iron.
Circa 1875.
Value of this offering $200.00.
Donated by Patricia and Brian Heath.
Season Pass for The Piggery #1
$225
Starting bid
The Piggery Theatre is celebrating 60 years of live theater and music in the heart of the Eastern Townships.
Enjoy The Piggery with a 2025 season pass for 2 at The Piggery Theatre, from July 5 to September 20, 2025, excluding fundraiser events. Visit their site http://www.piggery.com/. Donated by The Piggery Theatre. Value of this offering $450.00.
Season Pass for The Piggery #2
$225
Starting bid
The Piggery Theatre is celebrating 60 years of live theater and music in the heart of the Eastern Townships.
Enjoy The Piggery with a 2025 season pass for 2 at The Piggery Theatre, from July 5 to September 20, 2025, excluding fundraiser events. Visit their site http://www.piggery.com/. Donated by The Piggery Theatre. Value of this offering $450.00.
Custom Sail Bag
$75
Starting bid
Stylish custom-made tote bag from upcycled sailboat sails.
Donated by the North Hatley Marina
Value of this offering $150.00.
Custom Sail Backpack
$75
Starting bid
Stylish custom-made tote backpack from upcycled sailboat sails.
Donated by the North Hatley Marina
Value of this offering $150.00.
Nature walk, tasty tea and bird photo souvenir
$125
Starting bid
Heather Ross is an environmentalist, veterinarian and budding photographer.
She took this photo at her 200 acre, century-old farmstead in Cookshire-Eaton (15min away).
The winning bid also includes a nature walk exploring this property and its exceptional biodiversity,
guided by Heather.
Tea and treats will follow at the farmhouse overlooking the picturesque
St. Francis Valley and Stoke Mountain Range.
Donated by Heather Ross, with tea from Alexandra Reid and Peter Provencher
A mutual time to be arranged by both Parties.
Value of this offering $250.00
"Summer Flower" Hooked Doorstop
$60
Starting bid
Summer Flowers hooked door stop designed and hooked by Ellie Bailey. Ellie is a well known fiber artist, her works can be found in private collections across Canada and the United States.
Donate by Ellie Bailey.
Value of this offering $125.00
"Dragonfly in Spring" Hooked Pillow
$75
Starting bid
Dragonfly in Spring Hooked Pillow, designed and hooked by Ellie Bailey. Ellie is a well known fiber artist, her works can be found in private collections across Canada and the United States.
Measures 14" x 22".
Donated by Ellie Bailey
Value of this offering $350.00.
"Blue Jay in Autumn" Hooked Pillow
$75
Starting bid
"Blue Jay in Autumn" Hooked Pillow. Blue Jay in Autum designed and hooked by Ellie Bailey. Ellie is a well known fiber artist, her works can be found in private collections across Canada and the United States. Measures 17" x 15".
Donated by Ellie Bailey
Value of this offering $300.00.
Custom Quilt and Matching Pillow Shams
$200
Starting bid
A hand crafted quilt and matching pillow shams. Pattern is Stack n’ Whack, Fruit Bouquet.
This quilt is a legacy to the late member, Ann Ross, and completed by Lennoxville Quilting Guild. Donated by the Lennoxville Quilting Guild. Value of this offering $400.00.
Round of Golf at the North Hatley Golf Club
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf - 18 holes for 4 people (with carts included). Donated by The North Hatley Golf Club. Value of this offering $400.00.
Pontoon Boat Rental & Lunch for 10
$245
Starting bid
Enjoy a Pontoon adventure. Pilot your pontoon boat for a 2 hour excursion for 10 persons, on one of several lakes in the Eastern Townships. This offering is also paired with custom tote bag made from upcycled sailboat sails, as well as 10 Griff Wiches sandwiches and Potato Salad from Épicier J.L. LeBaron, in North Hatley. Donated by Location des Quatres Lacs, Tote bag by the North Hatley Marina and food from Épicier J.L. LeBaron, in North Hatley. Value of this offering $490.00.
Lunch on Lake Massawippi
$50
Starting bid
Farm-to-table outdoor August lunch for four, overlooking beautiful Lake Massawippi. Local organic produce with suggested menu of smoked trout appetizer with wine and/or iced tea; gazpacho soup; cold salmon with cucumber raita; orzo salad; seasonal greens; and orange almond cake. Vegetarian option possible. Date negotiable.
Donated by Diana Horwood Shannon, Anne Ogilvie and Mary O'Connor. Value of this offering $250.00.
