Grad Council Auction

Touch of Grey Designs: A boutique, leather crafting business, in the heart of Vancouver.

At TOG each item is designed and hand craft, the old school way. Leather is hand cut with a ruler and knife, holes are pre-punched, one hole at a time, and pieces are then stitched together completely by hand, using needles and thread, love and patience.

For more information about the Convertible wallet, head to https://www.traceofgrey.com/card-wallets.