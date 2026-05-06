The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver Christ The Redeemer Parish

Offered by

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver Christ The Redeemer Parish

About this shop

Grade 2 Wish List

iPads for the class item
iPads for the class
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Total of 30 needed

Headsets for iPads item
Headsets for iPads
$35
Great cap. Available in three sizes and two colors.
0
Washable Paint item
Washable Paint
$35
0
Paintbrush Set item
Paintbrush Set
$15
0
Art Smocks (Set of 10) item
Art Smocks (Set of 10)
$70

Art smocks for the entire 30 student class. Sold in groups of 10

0
Air-dry clay item
Air-dry clay
$35
0
Drying Rack item
Drying Rack
$80
0
Assorted Board Games item
Assorted Board Games
$120
0
Support This Classroom item
Support This Classroom
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Make a meaningful contribution directly to this classroom by giving an amount of your choice.


Your donation will help provide valuable learning materials, classroom resources, and enriching opportunities that support students and teachers throughout the school year.


Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference — thank you for supporting our students!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!