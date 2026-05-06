Grade 4 Wish List

About this shop
Frey Scientific Hooked Weight Set of 10 has 1 each of 5 g, 10 g, 50 g, 100 g, 500 g and 1000 g and 2 each of 20 g and 200 g weights. Each weight is made of stainless steel material for durability. Weights can be conveniently stored in a sturdy plastic storage block.
Headphones for students who benefit from a quieter workspace (set of 6)
$
One class VR headset for virtual field trips
$
One ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34
$
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