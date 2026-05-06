The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver Christ The Redeemer Parish

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The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver Christ The Redeemer Parish

About this shop

Grade 4 Wish List

Calibration Weights item
Calibration Weights
$200

Frey Scientific Hooked Weight Set of 10 has 1 each of 5 g, 10 g, 50 g, 100 g, 500 g and 1000 g and 2 each of 20 g and 200 g weights. Each weight is made of stainless steel material for durability. Weights can be conveniently stored in a sturdy plastic storage block.

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Headphones item
Headphones
$60

Headphones for students who benefit from a quieter workspace (set of 6)

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VR Headset item
VR Headset
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

One class VR headset for virtual field trips

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Chromebook for classroom item
Chromebook for classroom
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

One ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

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Support This Classroom item
Support This Classroom
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Make a meaningful contribution directly to this classroom by giving an amount of your choice.

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