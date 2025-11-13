Grade 6 Fundraiser – Big Box Cards

The NEW Holiday Box is a beautifully designed keepsake box filled with 35 individually wrapped holiday cards, each paired with a colour-coordinated envelope.

Every card features a unique handcrafted design, offering families a premium collection of greeting cards for the holiday season.

With this all-in-one box, you’ll always have a card ready to share with friends, family, and loved ones — making it a perfect choice for both fundraising and gifting.