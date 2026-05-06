The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver Christ The Redeemer Parish

Offered by

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver Christ The Redeemer Parish

About this shop

Grade 6 Wish List

Bean Bags item
Bean Bags
$55

For cozy library corner

0
Art Smocks (Set of 12) item
Art Smocks (Set of 12)
$60

3 Sets of 12 smocks Needed

0
Set of cushions item
Set of cushions
$135

For cozy library corner. Set of 6 cushions

0
Math Resource - Numicon item
Math Resource - Numicon
$130
0
Electric Pencil Sharpener item
Electric Pencil Sharpener
$85
0
Transparent Cutting Pad Accessory item
Transparent Cutting Pad Accessory
$20
0
Support This Classroom item
Support This Classroom
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Make a meaningful contribution directly to this classroom by giving an amount of your choice.


Your donation will help provide valuable learning materials, classroom resources, and enriching opportunities that support students and teachers throughout the school year.


Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference — thank you for supporting our students!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!