The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver Christ The Redeemer Parish

Offered by

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver Christ The Redeemer Parish

About this shop

Grade 7 Wish List

Microscope item
Microscope
$135
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IXL Subscription item
IXL Subscription
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

1 year classroom license (Math, English, and Science) for up to 30 students

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Set of scientific beakers item
Set of scientific beakers
$110
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Support This Classroom item
Support This Classroom
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Make a meaningful contribution directly to this classroom by giving an amount of your choice.


Your donation will help provide valuable learning materials, classroom resources, and enriching opportunities that support students and teachers throughout the school year.


Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference — thank you for supporting our students!

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