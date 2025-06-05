The West Island CALACS Grand Raffle

2 pairs of On shoes of your choice $100 gift certificate from Zaleska $40 gift certificate from Mimi et August $50 gift certificate from Sarah Bijoux 8 Ciele caps $200 gift card from Deux Lions Crocs decoration set and two ceramic mugs made by Llmoa $250 gift certificate from Madebyveri
2 pairs of On shoes of your choice $100 gift certificate from Zaleska $40 gift certificate from Mimi et August $50 gift certificate from Sarah Bijoux 8 Ciele caps $200 gift card from Deux Lions Crocs decoration set and two ceramic mugs made by Llmoa $250 gift certificate from Madebyveri
Self-Care
$5
1 Layover Water circuit package at Bota-bota ($180 value) 3 gift baskets from Lush 1 haircut or 1 hair product at H4H $120 gift certificate to Peauésie spa 4 introductory classes at Milan Pole Studio 1 haircut at Doroftei Coiffure Press-ons nails or full nail art application of your choice from @denial.of.comfort Braiding service or locks (extra extensions) from @ic.system Gel mani with nail art - level 1 from @Lu.theenailpimp Haircut and wash with mask @orderofthegoodhair A laser hair removal package for one (1) area of your choice* at Epiderma + a set of Medicart products. A total value of up to $1,895. *One (1) choice of the following areas: nape of the neck, bikini or underarms.
1 Layover Water circuit package at Bota-bota ($180 value) 3 gift baskets from Lush 1 haircut or 1 hair product at H4H $120 gift certificate to Peauésie spa 4 introductory classes at Milan Pole Studio 1 haircut at Doroftei Coiffure Press-ons nails or full nail art application of your choice from @denial.of.comfort Braiding service or locks (extra extensions) from @ic.system Gel mani with nail art - level 1 from @Lu.theenailpimp Haircut and wash with mask @orderofthegoodhair A laser hair removal package for one (1) area of your choice* at Epiderma + a set of Medicart products. A total value of up to $1,895. *One (1) choice of the following areas: nape of the neck, bikini or underarms.
Fun
$5
Pair of tickets for the Color Play concert on April 17, 2026 at the Orchestre Métropolitain 2 board games from Flyos Games 1 double pass for the 2025-2026 season of Espace GO 2 books from Librairie L'Euguélionne Illustration set by @charlieboudreau 6 x Discovery Boxes from Café Zab (value $60) Tea and teapot box from Camellia Sinensis 2 x Gift certificates for 1 brunch at Janine Café 2 x Gift certificates for 1 brunch at Régine Café 2 x $100 gift certificates at the Lufa Farms 1 x $300 gift certificate at Restaurant Jérôme Ferrer - Europea
Pair of tickets for the Color Play concert on April 17, 2026 at the Orchestre Métropolitain 2 board games from Flyos Games 1 double pass for the 2025-2026 season of Espace GO 2 books from Librairie L'Euguélionne Illustration set by @charlieboudreau 6 x Discovery Boxes from Café Zab (value $60) Tea and teapot box from Camellia Sinensis 2 x Gift certificates for 1 brunch at Janine Café 2 x Gift certificates for 1 brunch at Régine Café 2 x $100 gift certificates at the Lufa Farms 1 x $300 gift certificate at Restaurant Jérôme Ferrer - Europea
Tattoos and dental gems
$5
@digital.glu - tattoo valued at $200 @deaf.jesus - tattoo valued at $150 @sad.bbq - a flash of your choice @dot.gain - tattoo valued at $200 @passelebriquet - tattoo valued at $150 @murieldemai_tattoo - gift certificate for a tattoo valued at $100 @charliebourdeau - gift certificate for a tattoo valued at $150 @camille. lussier - gift certificate for a tattoo valued at $100 @dixgracieuse - gift certificate for a tattoo valued at $60 @Mathilde2000._ - 3 gift certificates for tooth gems valued at $100, $150 and $200 @dental.jewelry.mtl - Gift certificate for the installation of 2 Gems
@digital.glu - tattoo valued at $200 @deaf.jesus - tattoo valued at $150 @sad.bbq - a flash of your choice @dot.gain - tattoo valued at $200 @passelebriquet - tattoo valued at $150 @murieldemai_tattoo - gift certificate for a tattoo valued at $100 @charliebourdeau - gift certificate for a tattoo valued at $150 @camille. lussier - gift certificate for a tattoo valued at $100 @dixgracieuse - gift certificate for a tattoo valued at $60 @Mathilde2000._ - 3 gift certificates for tooth gems valued at $100, $150 and $200 @dental.jewelry.mtl - Gift certificate for the installation of 2 Gems
Add a donation for CALACS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!