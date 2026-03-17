Grandparents Day Celebration - From August 10 to September 09, 2026

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Includes: An assortment of sweet and savoury pastries, scones with Devonshire cream and jam, and tea.
Includes: An assortment of sweet and savoury pastries, scones with Devonshire cream and jam, and tea.
A curated selection of cured meats, cheeses, and accompaniments—both sweet and savoury—served with tea.
A curated selection of cured meats, cheeses, and accompaniments—both sweet and savoury—served with tea.
$
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