Storehouse Community Hub Society

Offered by

Storehouse Community Hub Society

About this shop

Grandparents Day Celebration - From August 10 to September 09, 2026

Tea Box for 2
$40

Includes: An assortment of sweet and savoury pastries, scones with Devonshire cream and jam, and tea.

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Tea Box for 6
$100

Includes: An assortment of sweet and savoury pastries, scones with Devonshire cream and jam, and tea.

0
Charcuterie Box for 2
$40

A curated selection of cured meats, cheeses, and accompaniments—both sweet and savoury—served with tea.

0
Charcuterie Box for 6
$100

A curated selection of cured meats, cheeses, and accompaniments—both sweet and savoury—served with tea.

0
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