Les Créations Pyro

Les Grands Feux Loto-Québec 2025 | Thursday August 14th in Lévis

6075 Rue Saint-Laurent

Lévis, QC G6V 3P5, Canada

Do you want to be in the front row? Reserve your spot in our Reserved Seating Area, located right by the river so you don’t have to worry about arriving early. The area is on the terrace of the Lévis Ferry Terminal, offering a breathtaking view of the pyromusical show. For just $44.99* tac included per person for general admission (service fees included), enjoy the best view of the fireworks while comfortably seated in your Adirondack chair.
Do you want to be in the front row? Reserve your spot in our Reserved Seating Area, located right by the river so you don’t have to worry about arriving early. The area is on the terrace of the Lévis Ferry Terminal, offering a breathtaking view of the pyromusical show. For just $59.99* tax included per person for general admission (service fees included), your ticket includes two beverages*. *Included beverages: wine, beer, soft drinks, and other options available on the evening of the event.
