Great Canadian Bear Campout 2026

Enjoy the full GCBC experience with the comfort of indoor lodging. Lodge rooms accommodate up to three people, offering a cozy retreat between camp activities, social time, and late-night bear shenanigans. Ideal for those who want to stay close to the action without pitching a tent. Roommate are assigned before the event, and we will do our best to accommodate requests. Lodge tickets get access to the hot tub as well.
For bears who love the outdoors, the camping ticket provides full access to all GCBC programming while staying on-site in your own tent or trailer. Immerse yourself in the classic campout experience—campfires, fresh air, and community from sunrise to well past sunset.
Take the stress out of planning meals at camp. The meal ticket includes five hearty meals served throughout the weekend, designed to keep you fueled for activities, social events, and late nights. A great add-on for both lodge and camping attendees who want a seamless camp experience. (Note that snacks and drinks should still be packed by attendees. Meals are Brunch and Dinner only.)
