The Great Games Event 2025

1400 Coldrey Ave

Ottawa, ON K1Z 7P9, Canada

BRIDGE - General Admission
$60

Grants entry to the event including refreshments. The purchaser will receive a $30 charitable receipt.

CANASTA - General Admission
$60

Grants entry to the event including refreshments. The purchaser will receive a $30 charitable receipt.

MAHJONG - General Admission
$60

Grants entry to the event including refreshments. The purchaser will receive a $30 charitable receipt.

OTHER GAMES - General Admission
$60

Grants entry to the event including refreshments. The purchaser will receive a $30 charitable receipt.

POKER - General Admission
$60

Grants entry to the event including refreshments. The purchaser will receive a $30 charitable receipt.

Table sponsorship
$180

Please consider sponsoring one or more of our 50 tables. Sponsorship includes company and/or personal promotion on all displayed materials at the event. A receipt will be issued. Thank you for your support. Note: This does not include a game ticket.

