Great Lakes Christian High School's Silent Auction

Timeless and elegant, this beautiful 15.5-inch necklace of real pearls has been professionally appraised and is the perfect accessory for any occasion. Once owned by Ina Allcock-Smith and from the Estate of Dr. Eleanor Robinson, it’s a piece that will never go out of style. A must-have addition to any jewelry collection—or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
This stunning gold bracelet, professionally appraised and once owned by Ina Allcock-Smith, features a timeless interlocking design that’s perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Generously donated by one of our supporters, it’s a beautiful addition to any jewelry collection.
Add a touch of timeless charm to your home with this queen-size handmade quilt (85" x 97"), lovingly crafted by our W.A.V.E.S. women’s auxiliary group. Featuring traditional patterns with delicate cross-stitch bird motifs at its heart, and framed by classic rectangles and squares along the edges, this quilt is a true work of art. The backing is soft, tone-on-tone beige cotton, perfectly complementing the intricate design. Professionally appraised, this one-of-a-kind quilt is both a collectible treasure and a functional piece, offering warmth and beauty that will be cherished for years to come.
