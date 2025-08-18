Great Lakes Christian High School's Silent Auction

Add a touch of timeless charm to your home with this queen-size handmade quilt (85" x 97"), lovingly crafted by our W.A.V.E.S. women’s auxiliary group. Featuring traditional patterns with delicate cross-stitch bird motifs at its heart, and framed by classic rectangles and squares along the edges, this quilt is a true work of art. The backing is soft, tone-on-tone beige cotton, perfectly complementing the intricate design. Professionally appraised, this one-of-a-kind quilt is both a collectible treasure and a functional piece, offering warmth and beauty that will be cherished for years to come.