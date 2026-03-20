GREATER THAN Worship & Ministry Night (at Tyndale Univeristy Chapel)

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About this event
We rely on donations and our clothing sales to fund this ministry. If you have worshipped with us and love what the Lord is doing here, we would greatly appreciate if you would prayerfully consider financially partnering with us. A donation option will come up later on in the ticket checkout phase, and you will receive a charitable donation receipt for any amount given. Any amount, whether you think it is small or large, helps significantly! Thank you in advance!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!