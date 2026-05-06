Parnassos Hellenic Cultural Society of Ottawa

Hosted by

Parnassos Hellenic Cultural Society of Ottawa

About this event

Greek Trivia Night

1315 Prince of Wales Dr

Ottawa, ON K2C 1P8, Canada

Parnassos members in good standing
$20

Please note that the 'Support Zeffy' contribution at checkout is voluntary. To opt out, select 'Other' from the dropdown menu and enter $0.

Non Parnassos members
$25

Please note that the 'Support Zeffy' contribution at checkout is voluntary. To opt out, select 'Other' from the dropdown menu and enter $0.

Student
Free

Please note that the 'Support Zeffy' contribution at checkout is voluntary. To opt out, select 'Other' from the dropdown menu and enter $0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!