Greek Trivia Night

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Please note that the 'Support Zeffy' contribution at checkout is voluntary. To opt out, select 'Other' from the dropdown menu and enter $0.
Please note that the 'Support Zeffy' contribution at checkout is voluntary. To opt out, select 'Other' from the dropdown menu and enter $0.
Please note that the 'Support Zeffy' contribution at checkout is voluntary. To opt out, select 'Other' from the dropdown menu and enter $0.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!