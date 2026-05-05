Green Haven Shelter For Women

Hosted by

Green Haven Shelter For Women

About this event

Green Haven Golf Tournament - Fore Women

370 Peter St N

Orillia, ON L3V 5A7, Canada

Foursome (Early Bird ticket)
$500
Available until Jun 14
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your team of four for a discounted rate, a chance to win an early bird draw prize, and enjoy a great day of golf together. Includes 9 holes of golf, cart access, on-course contests, dinner, and awards.


Individual Golfer (Early Bird Ticket)
$135
Available until Jun 14

Join us for a fun and meaningful day on the green! This ticket includes an entry into the draw for a chance to win an early bird prize, 9 holes of golf, cart access, on-course games, dinner, and awards. Perfect for solo players - we’ll place you on a team. All skill levels welcome.

Add a donation for Green Haven Shelter For Women

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