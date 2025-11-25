Kamloops Malayali Association

Hosted by

Kamloops Malayali Association

About this event

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Greet In Loops

750 Cottonwood Ave

Kamloops, BC V2B 3X2, Canada

Add a donation for Kamloops Malayali Association

$

General Admission 10+ (Members Only)
$15

MEMBERSHIP details will be verified at the registration counter.
Please make sure to purchase only individual tickets unless you are living as a family. This will help us with event planning

General Admission 10+ (Non - Members)
$20

For non-members who are not part of KMA 2025.

Please make sure to purchase only individual tickets unless you are living as a family. This will help us with event planning.

Kids below 10
Free

Kids below 10 eat FREE but please make sure to include them in here so we can plan accordingly.

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