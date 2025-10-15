Grief Comfort Gift

This special package includes hand-chosen books and activities to help children gently work through the difficult feelings of grief and loss.
Each gift is personally delivered by a Hospice Volunteer, reminding them they are not alone—our community cares.
This package is hand-curated by our Lead Clinical Counsellor with comforting books, reflection activities, and gentle resources to support adults through grief and loss.
Personally delivered by a Hospice Volunteer, it’s a beautiful reminder that our community cares.
