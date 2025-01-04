Youth No Crime Ambassadors
🏆 GRINCHELITE Raffle - Support the 7v7 Football Team! 🏆
One chance of winning
CA$25
One chance of winning
One chance of winning
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Deuce Deuce
CA$40
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Twice the chance of winning
Twice the chance of winning
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Cinco de mayo
CA$75
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
5x times the chance of winning
5x times the chance of winning
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Full House
CA$100
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Ten times the chance of winning
Ten times the chance of winning
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout