Grit and Gravel Ride Hosted by Ascent Cycling Team

Arrival: 8:45am to sign waivers and receive ride instructions

Departure Time: 9:00am

Estimated KM: 120km with a 95km option to turn around

Average Speed: 30km/hr

Route Plan: Most of the riding will be gravel, taking you through the Dundas Valley, onto gravel roads, with some paved roads as connectors. Gravel bikes are highly recommended for this ride. Check out the route HERE. There will be 1-2 short stops along the way. Please note that riders are expected to preview the route before the ride. This is a drop ride, meaning there will be no stopping for mechanicals. Riders must come prepared to fix their own mechanicals and should be familiar with the route so they can catch up at the regroup stops or the finish. Riders should be self-sufficient and able to maintain the pace.





Post ride refreshements and raffle prizes will be at the end of the ride.