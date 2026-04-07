gritLIT 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bright, bubbly, and made for celebrations! This Casa Toscana gift pack of Aperol Spritz and Bella Terra Sparkling Brut bursts with citrus flavor is the perfect way to capture summer in a glass.
Package includes:
- 1 Casa Toscana gift pack
Total value: $50
Provided by: Casa Toscana
Starting bid
Calling all romance fans! With three contemporary romances and a plush faux fur throw, this is the perfect package to get cozy (or steamy!) under the covers.
Package includes:
- 3 romance novels
- 1 faux fur throw
- "I Like My Books With a Little Spice" bookmark
- Romance sticker pack
Total value: $150
Provided by: Indigo
Starting bid
Let the vibrant, sophisticated design of this Kate Spade New York pen and notebook set inspire you to start your next story!
Package includes:
- Kate Spade New York Adventure Stripe Pen
- Kate Spade New York Adventure Stripe top spiral notebook (160 lined pages)
Total value: $60
Provided by: Winners
Starting bid
Got a short story you'd love to get published? Or maybe the opening chapters of a novel that need some fresh eyes? Let award-winning author and fiction editor Anuja Varghese (anujavarghese.com) provide the supportive feedback you've been waiting for to help polish up your work and take it to the next level.
Package includes:
- Written feedback on writing (up to 10,000 words, feedback provided within 3 months)
- A half-hour virtual consultation to discuss the work and answer questions
Total value: $200
Provided by: Anuja Varghese
Starting bid
This package is perfect for people who are interested in learning about how to market themselves and their books! Get industry insights from PR expert Hollay Ghadery, as well as advice on how to develop powerful strategies to support your book’s success and build your presence as an author in today’s crowded cultural media landscape.
Package includes:
- One hour virtual publicity consultation with River Street Senior Publicist and award-winning author Hollay Ghadery
Total value: $350
Provided by: Hollay Ghadery
Starting bid
This 6-book package of the best in non-fiction reads asks big questions, tells amazing true stories, confronts hard truths, and helps readers see the world a little more clearly.
Package includes:
- 6 non-fiction titles
Total value: $165
Provided by: Penguin Random House Canada
Starting bid
A 4-book package of fabulous fiction titles from some of Canada’s best (and bestselling) authors!
Package includes:
- 4 fiction titles
Total value: $110
Provided by: Penguin Random House Canada
Starting bid
Hamilton’s Healing Salt Cave is a Halotherapy Wellness Centre and Holistic Spa offering various types of salt therapies and holistic treatments using Pink Salt. Our man-made healing salt cave micro-climate has been proven to be highly effective against many types of respiratory, cardiovascular, and dermatological conditions. Your salt cave experience will take you on a journey of relaxation, rejuvenation, cleansing and healing.
Package includes:
- Complimentary Healing Salt Cave experience for two (2 adults)
Total value: $100
Provided by: Hamilton Healing Salt Cave
Starting bid
Blackbird Studios is a Hamilton-based designer brand committed to slow fashion, high quality, and pieces that are romantic, sustainable, and unique. Blackbird is your destination of choice for formalwear, everyday attire, accessories, and home decor.
Package includes:
- Sun Glow Coconut/Soy Slow Burn Luxe Candle (fragrance is a bright, fresh mix of ginger, lime, coconut and amber, a sunny island paradise after a rainstorm)
- $50 Blackbird Studios gift card
Total value: $90
Provided by: Blackbird Studios
Starting bid
Got a special occasion coming up but don’t want to buy something new? The Fitzroy has you covered! Offering an elevated, meticulously curated collection of brand new designer dream dresses, jumpsuits, two-piece suits and accessories, sourced and selected from all over the world and made available to rent for any occasion, The Fitzroy is your first and last stop when you need to get FANCY! Visit their Toronto studio or book a virtual fitting anytime.
Package includes:
- $150 Fitzroy Rental gift card
Total Value: $150
Provided by: The Fitzroy
Starting bid
Experience the iconic luxury of Jo Malone - on the go! With a signature scent travel candle and a travel-friendly set of eight sample fragrances which can be used individually or layered to create your own unique scent (plus a case to carry it all!), you’ll be able to take the scents you love best everywhere you go!
Package includes:
- Jo Malone London mini fragrance discovery set (8 fragrance samplers)
- Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia travel candle
- Travel toiletry case with hanger
Total value: $110
Provided by: Sephora
Starting bid
Rebecca Campbell is a Canadian writer of weird stories and climate change fiction. She has won the Sunburst Award for short fiction and the Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction. Rebecca’s work now proudly finds a home with Hamilton’s own Stelliform Press, an independent publisher of books that address our world’s most pressing problems: climate change, ecological destruction, and the effect of these issues on how we relate to each other.
Package includes:
- Arboreality by Rebecca Campbell
- The Other Shore by Rebecca Campbell
- Stelliform Press tote bag
Total value: $50
Provided by: Stelliform Press
Starting bid
A unique opportunity to get face time with a Canadian literary agent. Hana El Niwari is the Rights Manager and a Literary Agent at CookeMcDermid, one of Canada’s leading literary agencies. Get insider advice on what agents are looking for, how to craft a strong query letter, and what an agent can (and can’t) do for you.
Package includes:
- Half hour virtual consultation with Hana El Niwari
Total value: priceless
Provided by: Hana El Niwairi
Starting bid
A buzzworthy package of fun cocktail recipes inspired by your favorite women authors, including Toni Morrison, Sally Rooney, Emily Dickinson, Mary Oliver, Roxane Gay, Joan Didion, and more PLUS a 3-piece barware set, 2 cocktail glasses, a set of garnishes, and cash to spend at the LCBO!
Package includes:
- BUZZWORTHY: Cocktails Inspired by Female Literary Greats
- 3-piece barware set (matte black)
- 2 cocktail glasses
- Cocktail garnishes
- $25 LCBO gift card
Total value: $125
Provided by: Indigo, HomeSense & LCBO
Starting bid
Featuring the debut book from author and gritLIT Artistic Director, Jessica Rose, as well as art supplies from Crayola and cash to spend at Dollarama, this is the perfect package for the creative kiddos in your life!
Package includes:
- Let's Get Creative: Art for a Healthy Planet by Jessica Rose
- Crayola art supplies
- $50 Dollarama gift card
Total value: $100
Provided by: Jessica Rose, Crayola & Dollarama
Starting bid
Got a memoir draft you'd love to untangle? Or maybe a memoir proposal and query letter that need some industry eyes? Let author Caroline Topperman (Your Roots Cast a Shadow, MountainAsh.press) provide the targeted feedback you need to polish your work and figure out your best path to publication.
Package includes:
- Written feedback on your manuscript (up to 10,000 words) OR your complete query letter and book proposal (feedback provided within 3 months)
- A one-hour virtual consultation to discuss your creative nonfiction goals and answer questions
Total value: $250
Provided by: Caroline Topperman
Starting bid
Have a great true story you want to tell, but you're not sure where to start? Struggling to find a focused narrative within a lifetime of memories? Let author Caroline Topperman (Your Roots Cast a Shadow, MountainAsh.press) guide you through a working session to figure out exactly what your book is about and how to begin.
Package includes:
- The "Memoir Mini-Blueprint" framework to help you map out essential elements like your story timeline, main conflict, and overall arc of change
- A half-hour virtual consultation to discuss your idea, answer questions, and take the first real steps toward writing
Total value: $200
Provided by: Caroline Topperman
Starting bid
From an urban fantasy love letter to Singapore, to an epic fantasy steeped in Chinese mythology, to a Samurai fantasy saga of survival and betrayal, this trio of Asian-inspired fantasies celebrates diverse East Asian voices and vibrant non-western fantasy worlds.
Package includes:
- City of Others by Jared Poon
- Fathomfolk by Eliza Chan
- The Book of Fallen Leaves by A.S. Tamaki
Total value: $75
Provided by: Orbit Books
Starting bid
Get your hands on the #1 New York Times bestselling middle grade sensation! Two kids race to save the world’s last magical place in this glorious fantasy series for anyone who believes in the power of imagination and friendship.
Package includes:
- Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell (Book One)
- The Poisoned King by Katherine Rundell (Book Two)
- Bookmark
Total value: $60
Provided by: Indigo
Starting bid
Get swept away into the lush and sensual world of medieval India with an ADVANCE copy of A Kiss of Crimson Ash, the highly anticipated new romantasy from award-winning author Anuja Varghese. D&D quest meets Bollywood love story in this swoony, steamy first book in the Games of the Goddess trilogy! Combined with the scent of sandalwood, and the spice of chai, this package is a journey for the senses.
Package includes:
- Advance Copy of A Kiss of Crimson Ash by Anuja Varghese (signed)
- Eco-friendly refillable 3-wick sandalwood scented natural soy candle handmade in Hamilton from Wick'd Wax
- Masala Chai (unsweetened)
Total value: $85
Provided by: Anuja Varghese, Wick’d Wax
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