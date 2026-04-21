GRMA

Hosted by

GRMA

About this event

GRMA Badminton Tournament 2026

1825 Strasburg Rd

Kitchener, ON N2R 1S3, Canada

Men’s Singles
$15
Men’s Doubles
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.

Ladies Singles
$15
Ladies Doubles
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.

Mixed Doubles
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.

30+ Men's Doubles
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Must be 30 on the day of the tournament.


Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.

30+ Women's Doubles
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Must be 30 on the day of the tournament.


Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.

90+ Combined Age Doubles
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Must be 40 on the day of the tournament and both players combined age must be 90.


Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.

U19 Senior Boys Doubles
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Must be under 19 on the day of the tournament.


Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.

U19 Senior Girls Doubles
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Must be under 19 on the day of the tournament.


Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.

U19 Senior Boys Singles
$15

Must be under 19 on the day of the tournament.

U15 Junior Boys Doubles
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Must be under 15 on the day of the tournament.


Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.

U15 Junior Girls Doubles
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Must be under 15 on the day of the tournament.


Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.

Food Order: Mutton Biriyani Combo
$18

This combo includes: Mutton Biriyani with raita & pickle, Pazhampori, Uzhunnuvada and Tea

Food Order: Chicken Biriyani Combo
$15

This Combo includes: Chicken Biriyani with raita & pickle, Pazhampori, Uzhunnuvada and Tea

Food Order: Ghee Rice & Paneer Combo
$14

This Combo includes: Ghee Rice & Paneer Butter Masala with raita & pickle, Pazhampori, Uzhunnuvada and Tea

Food Order: Mutton Biriyani
$14

Mutton Biriyani with raita & pickle

Food Order: Chicken Biriyani
$11

Chicken Biriyani with raita & pickle

Food Order: Ghee Rice & Paneer
$10

Ghee Rice & Paneer Butter Masala with raita & pickle

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