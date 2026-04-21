GRMA Badminton Tournament 2026

About this event
Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.
Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.
Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.
Must be 30 on the day of the tournament.
Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.
Must be 30 on the day of the tournament.
Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.
Must be 40 on the day of the tournament and both players combined age must be 90.
Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.
Must be under 19 on the day of the tournament.
Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.
Must be under 19 on the day of the tournament.
Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.
Must be under 19 on the day of the tournament.
Must be under 15 on the day of the tournament.
Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.
Must be under 15 on the day of the tournament.
Please mention your badminton partner’s name at the end. For doubles events, only one registration form is required, your partner should not submit a separate form.
This combo includes: Mutton Biriyani with raita & pickle, Pazhampori, Uzhunnuvada and Tea
This Combo includes: Chicken Biriyani with raita & pickle, Pazhampori, Uzhunnuvada and Tea
This Combo includes: Ghee Rice & Paneer Butter Masala with raita & pickle, Pazhampori, Uzhunnuvada and Tea
Mutton Biriyani with raita & pickle
Chicken Biriyani with raita & pickle
Ghee Rice & Paneer Butter Masala with raita & pickle
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