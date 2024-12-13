Grounds for Goodness

4275 Huron Road or

4275 Line 34, Stratford, ON N5A 6S6, Canada

ARTIST TALK - Monday, January 13th | 6:30 - 8:30pm
free
Suggested donation*: $5 children | $10 adults *note: The number entered in the add donation box will reflect the price for your entire order.
FINAL PRESENTATION - Sunday, January 19TH | 2:00 - 5:00PM
free
Suggested donation*: $5 children | $10 adults *note: The number entered in the add donation box will reflect the price for your entire order.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing