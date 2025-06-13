Guelph Community Health Centre

Hosted by

Guelph Community Health Centre

About this event

Grow The SEED

69 Huron St

Guelph, ON N1E 5L5, Canada

General Admission
$50

General Admission ticket gets you access to free food and mocktails and live local music! Additional purchasing available to participate in the fundraising games we have planned!

Pay-it-Forward General Admission
$50

Purchase a ticket on behalf of someone! By purchasing a ticket on behalf of a community member The SEED will extend an invitation to someone who may not have been able to attend otherwise.

Pay-it-Forward General Admission
$25

Contribute toward a ticket for someone who can't afford to attend. Your donation will be combined with others, and once it reaches $50, we’ll provide a free ticket to someone who otherwise couldn’t attend.

Pay-it-Forward General Admission
$10

Contribute toward a ticket for someone who can't afford to attend. Your donation will be combined with others, and once it reaches $50, we’ll provide a free ticket to someone who otherwise couldn’t attend.

Reserve a Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

We have a limited number of round tables that seat 10 for the event. If you are attending with a group of friends and would like to reserve a table here is your chance! Priced at $500, the cost of ten tickets at General Admission pricing.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!