Growing Smiles Winter Fundraiser

Toasty fireside nook! 4 lush plant mixes snugly tucked into a charming holiday tin.. Planter container designs do vary and cannot be requested. Containers vary. Approx: 10-12" by 4-8"
Cozy woodsy greeting! Crafted from fresh noble, cedar & juniper, wrapped in elegance and sure to give you and your guests a homey warm welcome. Approx. 24" diameter
Regal flora elegance! This festive planter is misted in woodland berries, frosty pinecones & a grand crimson bow. Standing at 2 feet tall this statement piece is sure to inspire the joyful spirit! Approx. height: 30-36" & width: 16-20"
Enchanted woodland grove! Heritage burlap bag stuffed with greenery & ilex berry sprigs. Lean it up against stairs, benches, or your home and hang from your door. Approx. height: 28-32" & width: 10-13"
Rustic hearthside ceramic! An assortment of popular succulents planted in a 9" ceramic bowl is perfect for your coffee table or as a holiday gift. A flowering kalanchoe is surrounded by a variety of different sedum, echeveria and senecio. Ceramic Bowl has 9" diameter
A Holiday Favourite! Brighten up any room this winter with a vibrant ivory white poinsettia. The poinsettia is perfect for your home, hotels, restaurants and banks over the holidays. Approx. height: 14-16" & width: 12-16"
A Holiday Favourite! Brighten up any room this winter with a vibrant velvet red poinsettia. The poinsettia is perfect for your home, hotels, restaurants and banks over the holidays. Approx. height: 14-16" & width: 12-16"
Delightful gift bundle! A charming trio of gaultheria, mini cypress, & frosty fern. Complete with the pot covers and holiday decor. Each plant is in a 4" pot.
