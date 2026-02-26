Pacific Autism Family Centre Foundation

Hosted by

Pacific Autism Family Centre Foundation

About this event

Growing Together's 6th Sibling Support Day

14211 Entertainment Way

Richmond, BC V6W 1K4, Canada

10:30AM - Auditorium 1 - Adult
Pay what you can

This event is free to all - but we greatly appreciate any donations to help us put funds towards future Growing Together programs and events.

10:30AM - Auditorium 1- Youth
Pay what you can

This event is free to all - but we greatly appreciate any donations to help us put funds towards future Growing Together programs and events.

11AM - Auditorium 5 (Sensory Screening) - Adult
Pay what you can

Lights up, sound down!


This event is free to all - but we greatly appreciate any donations to help us put funds towards future Growing Together programs and events.

11AM Auditorium 5 (Sensory Screening) - Youth
Pay what you can

Lights up, sound down!


This event is free to all - but we greatly appreciate any donations to help us put funds towards future Growing Together programs and events.

Add a donation for Pacific Autism Family Centre Foundation

$

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