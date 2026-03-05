Grown Up Party

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About this event
Purchase admission before April 18th and pay only $20 per person. April 19th onwards pay $25. EXTENDED TO APRIL 25TH!
Tickets purchased after April 18th or at the door.
Choose from wine, tall cans and mixed drinks and non alcoholic cocktails/drinks. Pre-purchased tickets will be ready for pick up at the door.
Pop, chips + snacks. Pre-purchased tickets will be ready for pick up at the door.
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