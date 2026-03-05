Tecumseh TV HSA

Hosted by

Tecumseh TV HSA

About this event

Grown Up Party

290 Ridout St S

London, ON N6C 3Z1, Canada

Early Bird Tickets
$20
Available until Apr 25

Purchase admission before April 18th and pay only $20 per person. April 19th onwards pay $25. EXTENDED TO APRIL 25TH!

General Admission
$25

Tickets purchased after April 18th or at the door.

Alcoholic + Non-Alcoholic Drinks
$8

Choose from wine, tall cans and mixed drinks and non alcoholic cocktails/drinks. Pre-purchased tickets will be ready for pick up at the door.

Pop and snacks
$1

Pop, chips + snacks. Pre-purchased tickets will be ready for pick up at the door.

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