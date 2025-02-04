GSA - Winter Frosh Party

Just here for the music, vibes, and non-stop fun? This ticket gets you entry to the hottest party without drinks, so you can hit the dance floor and enjoy the night your way! PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DONATE TO ZEFFY AT CHECKOUT. IF YOU DO, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REIMBURSE YOU FOR THE DONATION. Tickets Purchased using Apple Pay are still valid and the ticket will be sent to the mail provided before the event.

Just here for the music, vibes, and non-stop fun? This ticket gets you entry to the hottest party without drinks, so you can hit the dance floor and enjoy the night your way! PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DONATE TO ZEFFY AT CHECKOUT. IF YOU DO, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REIMBURSE YOU FOR THE DONATION. Tickets Purchased using Apple Pay are still valid and the ticket will be sent to the mail provided before the event.

More details...