GSS Culinary Program Silent Auction - Bidding Open Until Nov 3 at 7:00!

24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd, Maple Ridge, BC V4R 1J3, Canada

Ellevate Website & SEO Growth Package - Value $5000 item
Ellevate Website & SEO Growth Package - Value $5000
CA$250

Take your business to the next level! Ellevate Creative will upgrade your online business presence with a complete website and SEO package with a local Marketing Strategist.

Capture Photograpy Studio Grad Portrait Session - Value $500
CA$100

Capture one of your proudest moments with Capture Photography Studio's Graduate Portrait Session. Ariane Jaschke has an incredible talent for pulling the unique personality out of any camera subject. Memories to keep for a lifetime!


https://www.capturephotography.studio/

7' x 10' Area Rug - Value $468 item
7' x 10' Area Rug - Value $468
CA$50

Warm your toes with this beautiful Hamilton Black 7' x 10' area rug donated by End of the Roll.


endoftheroll.com


Oakwyn Realty Gift Basket - $300 Value item
Oakwyn Realty Gift Basket - $300 Value
CA$50

This incredible host basket contains charcuterie board and knife, asobu mug, sweet pine candle, 2 bottles of wine, shortbread, truffle cookies, tapenade, Saltspring jam and Provisions apricot icewine jam.


Keri Cawthorne and Oakwyn Realty make it their mission to Put People First. Buying or selling your home, reach out to Keri and be first!


https://www.oakwyn.com/kericawthorne

Nintentdo Switch 1st Generation - Value $200 item
Nintentdo Switch 1st Generation - Value $200
CA$25

Provided by our local 2D and 3D print experts - @Wee_Prints! Buy this first-generation Nintendo Switch for its extensive game library, unique hybrid design for both portable and TV play, and its couch multiplayer capabilities.

5 Book Genre Signs with Book Counter - Value$130 item
5 Book Genre Signs with Book Counter - Value$130
CA$25

Designed and made in Maple Ridge by @Wee_Prints, these books signs and counter are a fun addition to an avid reader's library.


@Wee_Prints

Monster S320 Waterproof Speaker - Value $169 item
Monster S320 Waterproof Speaker - Value $169
CA$25

Monster S320 Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 40W True Wireless Speaker,360° Stereo Sound Effect, IPX7 Waterproof Speaker, 32 Hour Playing Time


Provided by Dawn Daughton at Black Bear Financial Solutions Inc., Since 1994, I’ve had the privilege of helping countless people with their financial planning. I love being able to take all the pieces of each Client's financial puzzle and create financial plans that are clear to them, so they can appreciate their success as they move forward with their plans.


www.sunlife.ca/dawn.daughton

Jungle Jac's Play Centre $150 Gift Card item
Jungle Jac's Play Centre $150 Gift Card
CA$25

IT'S A KIDS THING!

Come on down or swing on by our very own, adventure jungle for hours of fun and excitement. Whether it be sliding down our 21ft water effect slides, shooting your friends in our banana splat ball pit, bouncing with your friends and shooting hoops in our 2,000sft elevated trampoline bounce zone or bumping and spinning with your friends in our glow in the dark bumper car circuit, you’re sure to have one great time! Even our little jungle visitors have their very own play area with slides and toys. Jungle Jac’s has individual party rooms for your birthdays or special occasions.


https://junglejacs.com/

Landscape Design, Build or Maintenance $150 Gift Card item
Landscape Design, Build or Maintenance $150 Gift Card
CA$25

$150 towards a design, build or maintenance contract over $500.


Four Seasons has been transforming outdoor spaces into captivating havens through our one-stop-shop expertise in designing your plan, building the components and maintaining your property over time.


https://www.4seasonslandscap.ing/

VIP 2 Week Pass with Towel - Value $150 item
VIP 2 Week Pass with Towel - Value $150
CA$25

Welcome to your new yoga class, where you are welcomed into the Oxygen Yoga & Fitness community no matter what your experience level is. With over 19 different class styles including traditional yoga styles, yoga & fitness blend, and fitness fusion- we promise that you won’t get bored of your routine. Believe me, you'll need the towel!


https://oxygenyogaandfitness.com/

LED Light Therapy Facial with Dermaplaning - value $189 item
LED Light Therapy Facial with Dermaplaning - value $189
CA$25

Reveal your smoothest, most radiant skin with this glow-boosting facial that pairs professional dermaplaning , a custom hydrating mask with healing red light therapy. Vellus hair and dull surface buildup are gently removed to uncover fresh, even skin ready to absorb nutrients. Soothing red LED light stimulates collagen, calms inflammation, and accelerates cell repair leaving your complexion visibly brighter, firmer, and rejuvenated. Perfect before events or anytime your skin needs a luminous, healthy reset.


Donated by: Melissa Gibbs of Bare Ritual Skin & Body, Maple Ridge

604-313-7180

75 Minute Acupuncture Treatment - Value $130 item
75 Minute Acupuncture Treatment - Value $130
CA$25

Visit Birthe Pedersen in Maple Ridge at Wholehearted Wellness for a 75 Minute Acupuncture Session.


Acupuncture benefits include pain relief for conditions like back pain, migraines, and arthritis, as well as help with nausea from chemotherapy and surgery, stress incontinence, and seasonal allergies. The practice is thought to work by stimulating the body's natural healing mechanisms, releasing pain-relieving and mood-regulating chemicals.  


https://www.wholeheartedwellness.ca/


Micro Glow Back Facial - Value $105 item
Micro Glow Back Facial - Value $105
CA$25

Visit Majida at Teal & Bare Beauty in Maple Ridge! The Micro Glow Back Facial combines double exfoliation to removes layers of dead skin cells from those hard to reach areas. It includes extractions (if needed), relaxing upper back massage, and a balancing mask to restore your skin's natural glow & radiance.


https://www.tealandbarebeauty.ca/

$100 Browns Gift Card item
$100 Browns Gift Card
CA$25

Enjoy a $100 gift card at Browns Socialhouse, compliments of APG Benefits.


Trust APG Benefits to be your reliable source for business as well as individual insurance policies.


https://www.apgbenefits.ca/

$100 Sammy J's Gift Card item
$100 Sammy J's Gift Card
CA$25

Celebrate with a $100 gift card at Sammy J's in Maple Ridge compliments of Cheri Hamm - Mortgage with Cheri!


Whether you're a first-time home buyer, refinancing your current mortgage, or investing in real estate, Cheri's goal is simple: to provide you with expert guidance and exceptional service that makes the process EASY, TRANSPARENT and STRESS-FREE


https://www.mortgagewithcheri.ca/


Harvest Decor Basket - Value $100 item
Harvest Decor Basket - Value $100
CA$25

What a beautiful basket donated by Jan Hickman, ReMax Lifestyles.

Pumpkin shaped basket

Harvest gnome

Spiced candle

Blown glass pumpkin

Pumpkin salt and pepper shakers

Festive tea towels


Jan Hickman is your realtor that unites hearts and homes.

www.homesmapleridge.com

Beautiful Live Holiday Wreath - Value $125 item
Beautiful Live Holiday Wreath - Value $125
CA$25

Leigh's wreaths are breathtaking and live. The scent will bring back holiday memories throughout the holiday season.


Dried oranges, cinnamon sticks, star anise, cedar, pine, salal, red berries and 2 kinds of pine cones. Keep outdoors until you're ready for the festivities!


See Leigh's wares and workshops at:

https://www.facebook.com/WreathsbyLeigh1/

$50 Buttons & Bows Gift Card item
$50 Buttons & Bows Gift Card
CA$20

The best consignment store in Maple Ridge for Women! Browse the racks for great deals on everything from shoes to jeans to suits to gala dresses!


https://www.facebook.com/buttonsandbowsltd

Don't see anything you love? Donate here! item
Don't see anything you love? Donate here!
CA$1

While we have received very generous gifts from donors to auction, perhaps nothing spoke to you. If you are here to support these fantastic students, please consider donating by clicking here (or scanning the QR code):


https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/donate-to-change-lives-740


Every dollar is so very much appreciated!

Zone West Charcuterie Board - Value $75 item
Zone West Charcuterie Board - Value $75
CA$25

This beautiful charcuterie board is the perfect way to serve your holiday treats!


Donated by Zone West: https://www.zonewest.ca/index


Get your direct embroidery & silk screened apparel from a solid local Canadian Small Business


White Wonders Wine Basket - Value $100 item
White Wonders Wine Basket - Value $100
CA$25

Generously donated by the Polegato Family, these wines are sure to please!

2017 Woodwork Chardonnay

2022 Tokaji Furmint Dry - Chateau Derszla

Segura Viudas Reserva Cava Brut

Classic Lash Extensions - Value $126 item
Classic Lash Extensions - Value $126
CA$25

Glamour time! Receive a set of classic lash extensions from Lash Freak in Pitt Meadows.


https://www.lashfreak.ca/

Pampered Chef Hot Chocolate and Mug Gift Set - Value $132 item
Pampered Chef Hot Chocolate and Mug Gift Set - Value $132
CA$25

You can't beat the quality of products from Pampered Chef! This Hot Chocolate Gift Sets with two Ceramic Mugs would make a terrific holiday gift!


Reach out to Jen Greenwood for all of your Pampered Chef needs!


https://www.pamperedchef.ca/pws/jennifergreenwood/pws-contact-me-id

2 Private Pilates Appointments - Value $180 item
2 Private Pilates Appointments - Value $180
CA$25

Let B.Pilates in Maple Ridge get you into great shape!


bPilates offers private, duet apparatus & mat classes. bTraining - Personal Training, Duo and Small


https://www.facebook.com/BPilatesMapleRidge/

Bully Bunches Dog Treat and Toy Basket - Value $200 item
Bully Bunches Dog Treat and Toy Basket - Value $200 item
Bully Bunches Dog Treat and Toy Basket - Value $200
CA$25

Treat your dog to this incredible basket of Canadian made treats, chews, and the amazing Safety Holder!


Bully Bunches is a proud Canadian, family-owned business that began with a mission rooted in love, concern, and a desire to do better. In 2016, after my dog needed emergency surgery from an unsafe chew, I realized just how many low-quality, indigestible dog chews were on the market. I knew there had to be a better way.

So I started Bully Bunches in my garage in British Columbia with one simple mission: to create safer, high-quality chews made from natural, single-ingredient products you can trust, the way nature intended.


https://bullybunches.ca/

CASE 24 x 8 oz Sirloin Cap Steaks - Retail Value $300 item
CASE 24 x 8 oz Sirloin Cap Steaks - Retail Value $300
CA$50

These hearty Sysco Sirloin Cap Steaks are Made in Canada, gluten free and local to Alberta.


Can be served as a steak on it's own, or part of a surf & turf dish, open face steak sandwich, fajita, salad topping, kabobs.


www.shop.sysco.ca


1/2 CASE 12 x 8 oz Sirloin Cap Steaks - Retail Value $150 item
1/2 CASE 12 x 8 oz Sirloin Cap Steaks - Retail Value $150
CA$25

1/2 CASE 12 x 8 oz Sirloin Cap Steaks - Retail Value $150 item
1/2 CASE 12 x 8 oz Sirloin Cap Steaks - Retail Value $150
CA$25

