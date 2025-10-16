GSS Culinary Program Silent Auction - Bidding Open Until Nov 3 at 7:00!

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Take your business to the next level! Ellevate Creative will upgrade your online business presence with a complete website and SEO package with a local Marketing Strategist.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Capture one of your proudest moments with Capture Photography Studio's Graduate Portrait Session. Ariane Jaschke has an incredible talent for pulling the unique personality out of any camera subject. Memories to keep for a lifetime!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Warm your toes with this beautiful Hamilton Black 7' x 10' area rug donated by End of the Roll.
endoftheroll.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This incredible host basket contains charcuterie board and knife, asobu mug, sweet pine candle, 2 bottles of wine, shortbread, truffle cookies, tapenade, Saltspring jam and Provisions apricot icewine jam.
Keri Cawthorne and Oakwyn Realty make it their mission to Put People First. Buying or selling your home, reach out to Keri and be first!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Provided by our local 2D and 3D print experts - @Wee_Prints! Buy this first-generation Nintendo Switch for its extensive game library, unique hybrid design for both portable and TV play, and its couch multiplayer capabilities.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Designed and made in Maple Ridge by @Wee_Prints, these books signs and counter are a fun addition to an avid reader's library.
@Wee_Prints
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Monster S320 Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 40W True Wireless Speaker,360° Stereo Sound Effect, IPX7 Waterproof Speaker, 32 Hour Playing Time
Provided by Dawn Daughton at Black Bear Financial Solutions Inc., Since 1994, I’ve had the privilege of helping countless people with their financial planning. I love being able to take all the pieces of each Client's financial puzzle and create financial plans that are clear to them, so they can appreciate their success as they move forward with their plans.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
IT'S A KIDS THING!
Come on down or swing on by our very own, adventure jungle for hours of fun and excitement. Whether it be sliding down our 21ft water effect slides, shooting your friends in our banana splat ball pit, bouncing with your friends and shooting hoops in our 2,000sft elevated trampoline bounce zone or bumping and spinning with your friends in our glow in the dark bumper car circuit, you’re sure to have one great time! Even our little jungle visitors have their very own play area with slides and toys. Jungle Jac’s has individual party rooms for your birthdays or special occasions.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$150 towards a design, build or maintenance contract over $500.
Four Seasons has been transforming outdoor spaces into captivating havens through our one-stop-shop expertise in designing your plan, building the components and maintaining your property over time.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Welcome to your new yoga class, where you are welcomed into the Oxygen Yoga & Fitness community no matter what your experience level is. With over 19 different class styles including traditional yoga styles, yoga & fitness blend, and fitness fusion- we promise that you won’t get bored of your routine. Believe me, you'll need the towel!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Reveal your smoothest, most radiant skin with this glow-boosting facial that pairs professional dermaplaning , a custom hydrating mask with healing red light therapy. Vellus hair and dull surface buildup are gently removed to uncover fresh, even skin ready to absorb nutrients. Soothing red LED light stimulates collagen, calms inflammation, and accelerates cell repair leaving your complexion visibly brighter, firmer, and rejuvenated. Perfect before events or anytime your skin needs a luminous, healthy reset.
Donated by: Melissa Gibbs of Bare Ritual Skin & Body, Maple Ridge
604-313-7180
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Visit Birthe Pedersen in Maple Ridge at Wholehearted Wellness for a 75 Minute Acupuncture Session.
Acupuncture benefits include pain relief for conditions like back pain, migraines, and arthritis, as well as help with nausea from chemotherapy and surgery, stress incontinence, and seasonal allergies. The practice is thought to work by stimulating the body's natural healing mechanisms, releasing pain-relieving and mood-regulating chemicals.
https://www.wholeheartedwellness.ca/
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Visit Majida at Teal & Bare Beauty in Maple Ridge! The Micro Glow Back Facial combines double exfoliation to removes layers of dead skin cells from those hard to reach areas. It includes extractions (if needed), relaxing upper back massage, and a balancing mask to restore your skin's natural glow & radiance.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a $100 gift card at Browns Socialhouse, compliments of APG Benefits.
Trust APG Benefits to be your reliable source for business as well as individual insurance policies.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate with a $100 gift card at Sammy J's in Maple Ridge compliments of Cheri Hamm - Mortgage with Cheri!
Whether you're a first-time home buyer, refinancing your current mortgage, or investing in real estate, Cheri's goal is simple: to provide you with expert guidance and exceptional service that makes the process EASY, TRANSPARENT and STRESS-FREE
https://www.mortgagewithcheri.ca/
auctionV2.input.startingBid
What a beautiful basket donated by Jan Hickman, ReMax Lifestyles.
Pumpkin shaped basket
Harvest gnome
Spiced candle
Blown glass pumpkin
Pumpkin salt and pepper shakers
Festive tea towels
Jan Hickman is your realtor that unites hearts and homes.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Leigh's wreaths are breathtaking and live. The scent will bring back holiday memories throughout the holiday season.
Dried oranges, cinnamon sticks, star anise, cedar, pine, salal, red berries and 2 kinds of pine cones. Keep outdoors until you're ready for the festivities!
See Leigh's wares and workshops at:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The best consignment store in Maple Ridge for Women! Browse the racks for great deals on everything from shoes to jeans to suits to gala dresses!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
While we have received very generous gifts from donors to auction, perhaps nothing spoke to you. If you are here to support these fantastic students, please consider donating by clicking here (or scanning the QR code):
https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/donate-to-change-lives-740
Every dollar is so very much appreciated!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautiful charcuterie board is the perfect way to serve your holiday treats!
Donated by Zone West: https://www.zonewest.ca/index
Get your direct embroidery & silk screened apparel from a solid local Canadian Small Business
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Generously donated by the Polegato Family, these wines are sure to please!
2017 Woodwork Chardonnay
2022 Tokaji Furmint Dry - Chateau Derszla
Segura Viudas Reserva Cava Brut
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Glamour time! Receive a set of classic lash extensions from Lash Freak in Pitt Meadows.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
You can't beat the quality of products from Pampered Chef! This Hot Chocolate Gift Sets with two Ceramic Mugs would make a terrific holiday gift!
Reach out to Jen Greenwood for all of your Pampered Chef needs!
https://www.pamperedchef.ca/pws/jennifergreenwood/pws-contact-me-id
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Let B.Pilates in Maple Ridge get you into great shape!
bPilates offers private, duet apparatus & mat classes. bTraining - Personal Training, Duo and Small
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat your dog to this incredible basket of Canadian made treats, chews, and the amazing Safety Holder!
Bully Bunches is a proud Canadian, family-owned business that began with a mission rooted in love, concern, and a desire to do better. In 2016, after my dog needed emergency surgery from an unsafe chew, I realized just how many low-quality, indigestible dog chews were on the market. I knew there had to be a better way.
So I started Bully Bunches in my garage in British Columbia with one simple mission: to create safer, high-quality chews made from natural, single-ingredient products you can trust, the way nature intended.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These hearty Sysco Sirloin Cap Steaks are Made in Canada, gluten free and local to Alberta.
Can be served as a steak on it's own, or part of a surf & turf dish, open face steak sandwich, fajita, salad topping, kabobs.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These hearty Sysco Sirloin Cap Steaks are Made in Canada, gluten free and local to Alberta.
Can be served as a steak on it's own, or part of a surf & turf dish, open face steak sandwich, fajita, salad topping, kabobs.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These hearty Sysco Sirloin Cap Steaks are Made in Canada, gluten free and local to Alberta.
Can be served as a steak on it's own, or part of a surf & turf dish, open face steak sandwich, fajita, salad topping, kabobs.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing