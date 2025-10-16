GSS Culinary Program Silent Auction - Bidding Open Until Nov 3 at 7:00!

Leigh's wreaths are breathtaking and live. The scent will bring back holiday memories throughout the holiday season.





Dried oranges, cinnamon sticks, star anise, cedar, pine, salal, red berries and 2 kinds of pine cones. Keep outdoors until you're ready for the festivities!





See Leigh's wares and workshops at:

https://www.facebook.com/WreathsbyLeigh1/