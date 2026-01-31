GSS Music Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Lavender shower gel, body butter, body scrub, body mist, soap, shower puff, Serenity Doterra essential oil, sleep bath salts. Value: $75
Starting bid
Gardening hand tools kit, $25 Triple Tree gift certificate.
Value: $65
Starting bid
Bowling and shoe rental for you and up to 5 guests. Also enjoy a large pepperoni or hawaiian pizza at no charge.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Hand painted by MP Artistry. Decorated with resin waves.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Cast iron pan, Ninja Supra Kitchen System mixer, set of three knives, set of kitchen towels and a salad bowl.
Value: $300
Donated by Olena Melnyk - A Better Way Mortgage
Starting bid
Handmade items. All made by Garibaldi Music Students. Includes: Crocheted "pets", handmade jewelry, clip and keychain, 3-D printed shark, whale shark trinket holder, Minecraft Axolotl, purse, bag, candle, hand sanitizer and cutting board with beach scene.
Value: $250 -$300
Starting bid
Certificate for a 1 hour massage by a Registered Massage Therapist.
Value: $135
Starting bid
Certificate for a full Veterinary Exam for your pet, any required vaccines, and 3 months of flea control.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Browns Social House gift card for $50 and a Cineplex Movie Theatre Great Escape gift card for 2 General Admission Tickets, 2 Regular Soft Drinks and 1 Regular Popcorn.
Value: $90
Donated by Leah McDonald
Starting bid
Four $25 gift certificates valid for: Adventure Courses, Zipline Tours, Camps, What's to Fear Jumps, Primal Swings. Redeemable for any Wild Play Element Park in B.C.
Value: $100
Donated by Leah McDonald
Starting bid
Two $25 gift cards to Lupita Mexican Foods. Redeemable for food or grocery items.
Value: $50
Starting bid
London Drugs $50 gift card. Redeemable in store and online.
Value: $50
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate for bakery items.
Value: $25
Starting bid
Oxygen Yoga & Fitness 2 Week Pre Paid VIP Pass for New Members for Far Infrared Heated Yoga and Fitness Classes and Size Small Zip up Hoodie.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Cat Care Items: Catit Grooming Station with combs brushes and scissors, cat collar, 2 mouse toys, Cat food can lid, Catnip toy, bag of catnip, 3 packages of treats,
Value: $75
Starting bid
Olaplex kit includes: Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, Hair Perfector, Bond Maintenance Shampoo, Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
Value: $100
Donated by Angie's Hair Boutique
Starting bid
Includes: a bottle of Masi Campofiorin Red Wine and two $20 Black Sheep Pub certificates for 2 entrees.
Value: $60
Starting bid
Fondue Set for Chocolate and Caramel Apple Party. Lazy Susan design, 16 oz melting pot, multiple trays and 25 sticks included.
Value: $65
Starting bid
Includes Onyx Bath Bombs; Sage Calm Intentions set: lip mask, lotion, bath swish, and bar soap.
Value: $65
Starting bid
Kicking Horse Coffee: 1 lb of Happy Camper Medium Roast and 1 lb of Horse Power Dark Roast.
Value: $30
Starting bid
Basket contains: 1 Comb, Chicken and Dragon toy, 2 Rawhide chews, 2 Pumpkin bars, toy ball, licking mat, dog poo bags and keychain holder, hand sanitizer, fur detangler, Pet House candle, 1 Tundra Lamb and Beef can of food, 1 bag of Elk and Tripe Sticks, Chicken Jerky Slices.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Gift Card for $25 to be used in store.
Value: $25
Starting bid
Package includes: Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc wine and Oyster Bay Pinot Noir wine. And 2 Black Sheep Pub $20 Gift Certificates towards an entree.
Value: $85
Wine donated by Kelly Ladbrook
Starting bid
Includes two $20 gift certificates and a bottle of blush Chaberton Estate Wine.
Value: $65
Starting bid
Includes two inflatables for water fun, mini Otamatone musical instrument, Disney coasters, and a mini Clue game keychain and an emotional support pickle!
Value: $50
Starting bid
Black backpack. Tons of great pockets. Padded Laptop pocket. Quality Made.
Value: $140
Donated by Rebecca Awran - Indie Mortgage Company
Starting bid
"Remote Chance". Painting by Maple Ridge artist Parminder Cruikshank. Acrylic on Canvas. Size 30"x 48"
Value: $2000
Starting bid
"Memories Made at the Lake Last a Lifetime" wooden sign with two metal clips.
Value: $20
Starting bid
Beautiful Oak Barrel Coat Rack (4 feet long) with butterfly hooks.
Value: $75
Donated by Marty Muchowski
Starting bid
Includes: Plastic Mixing Bowl Set, Small Mix n Scraper, Chef's Silicone Basting Brush.
Value: $145
Donated by Jennifer Greenwood, Pampered Chef Consultant
Starting bid
Basket includes: Reusable Stainless Steel 12 oz Purple Tumbler, Reusable Drinking Straw Set with Case, 1 lb bag of whole bean Green Apron Blend Blond Roast coffee.
Value: $70
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for $100.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Michael Bublé autographed hockey puck!
Generously donated by Michael Bublé!
Value: ??
Two of this item are available and will be auctioned individually.
Starting bid
Michael Bublé autographed hockey puck!
Generously donated by Michael Bublé!
Value: ??
Two of this item are available and will be auctioned individually.
Starting bid
Autographed and donated by Michael Bublé! Own your own autographed The Voice hockey jersey! ! Not too many of these available!
Value: ??
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