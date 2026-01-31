Garibaldi Secondary School
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Garibaldi Secondary School

About this event

Sales closed

GSS Music Silent Auction

Pick-up location

24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd, Maple Ridge, BC V4R 1J3, Canada

Self Care Basket #1 item
Self Care Basket #1 item
Self Care Basket #1
$10

Starting bid

Lavender shower gel, body butter, body scrub, body mist, soap, shower puff, Serenity Doterra essential oil, sleep bath salts. Value: $75

Gardening Supplies & Triple Tree Gift Card item
Gardening Supplies & Triple Tree Gift Card item
Gardening Supplies & Triple Tree Gift Card item
Gardening Supplies & Triple Tree Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Gardening hand tools kit, $25 Triple Tree gift certificate.

Value: $65

Revs Bowling Gift Certificate item
Revs Bowling Gift Certificate item
Revs Bowling Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Bowling and shoe rental for you and up to 5 guests. Also enjoy a large pepperoni or hawaiian pizza at no charge.

Value: $100

Charcuterie Board item
Charcuterie Board item
Charcuterie Board item
Charcuterie Board
$15

Starting bid

Hand painted by MP Artistry. Decorated with resin waves.

Value: $100

Ultimate Cooking Package item
Ultimate Cooking Package item
Ultimate Cooking Package
$25

Starting bid

Cast iron pan, Ninja Supra Kitchen System mixer, set of three knives, set of kitchen towels and a salad bowl.

Value: $300

Donated by Olena Melnyk - A Better Way Mortgage

Garibaldi Music Students Homemade Items and Toys Fun Basket item
Garibaldi Music Students Homemade Items and Toys Fun Basket item
Garibaldi Music Students Homemade Items and Toys Fun Basket item
Garibaldi Music Students Homemade Items and Toys Fun Basket
$10

Starting bid

Handmade items. All made by Garibaldi Music Students. Includes: Crocheted "pets", handmade jewelry, clip and keychain, 3-D printed shark, whale shark trinket holder, Minecraft Axolotl, purse, bag, candle, hand sanitizer and cutting board with beach scene.

Value: $250 -$300

Kanaka Massage Therapy Gift Certificate item
Kanaka Massage Therapy Gift Certificate item
Kanaka Massage Therapy Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Certificate for a 1 hour massage by a Registered Massage Therapist.

Value: $135

Dewdney Animal Hospital Gift Certificate item
Dewdney Animal Hospital Gift Certificate item
Dewdney Animal Hospital Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Certificate for a full Veterinary Exam for your pet, any required vaccines, and 3 months of flea control.

Value: $300

Date Night Package item
Date Night Package
$15

Starting bid

Browns Social House gift card for $50 and a Cineplex Movie Theatre Great Escape gift card for 2 General Admission Tickets, 2 Regular Soft Drinks and 1 Regular Popcorn.

Value: $90

Donated by Leah McDonald

Wild Play Gift Certificates item
Wild Play Gift Certificates
$15

Starting bid

Four $25 gift certificates valid for: Adventure Courses, Zipline Tours, Camps, What's to Fear Jumps, Primal Swings. Redeemable for any Wild Play Element Park in B.C.

Value: $100

Donated by Leah McDonald

Lupita Mexican Foods Gift Cards item
Lupita Mexican Foods Gift Cards item
Lupita Mexican Foods Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

Two $25 gift cards to Lupita Mexican Foods. Redeemable for food or grocery items.

Value: $50

London Drugs Gift Card item
London Drugs Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

London Drugs $50 gift card. Redeemable in store and online.

Value: $50

Vanilla Bean Bake Shop Gift Certificate item
Vanilla Bean Bake Shop Gift Certificate item
Vanilla Bean Bake Shop Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate for bakery items.

Value: $25

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness VIP Pass and Hoody item
Oxygen Yoga & Fitness VIP Pass and Hoody item
Oxygen Yoga & Fitness VIP Pass and Hoody
$20

Starting bid

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness 2 Week Pre Paid VIP Pass for New Members for Far Infrared Heated Yoga and Fitness Classes and Size Small Zip up Hoodie.

Value: $200

Mr Pets Cat Care Basket item
Mr Pets Cat Care Basket item
Mr Pets Cat Care Basket item
Mr Pets Cat Care Basket
$10

Starting bid

Cat Care Items: Catit Grooming Station with combs brushes and scissors, cat collar, 2 mouse toys, Cat food can lid, Catnip toy, bag of catnip, 3 packages of treats,

Value: $75

Olaplex Hair Rescue Kit item
Olaplex Hair Rescue Kit item
Olaplex Hair Rescue Kit item
Olaplex Hair Rescue Kit
$10

Starting bid

Olaplex kit includes: Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, Hair Perfector, Bond Maintenance Shampoo, Bond Maintenance Conditioner.

Value: $100

Donated by Angie's Hair Boutique

Night In or Out Basket item
Night In or Out Basket item
Night In or Out Basket item
Night In or Out Basket
$10

Starting bid

Includes: a bottle of Masi Campofiorin Red Wine and two $20 Black Sheep Pub certificates for 2 entrees.

Value: $60

Nostalgia Fondue Set item
Nostalgia Fondue Set item
Nostalgia Fondue Set
$10

Starting bid

Fondue Set for Chocolate and Caramel Apple Party. Lazy Susan design, 16 oz melting pot, multiple trays and 25 sticks included.

Value: $65

Self Care Basket #2 item
Self Care Basket #2 item
Self Care Basket #2
$10

Starting bid

Includes Onyx Bath Bombs; Sage Calm Intentions set: lip mask, lotion, bath swish, and bar soap.

Value: $65

Kicking Horse Coffee Basket item
Kicking Horse Coffee Basket item
Kicking Horse Coffee Basket
$10

Starting bid

Kicking Horse Coffee: 1 lb of Happy Camper Medium Roast and 1 lb of Horse Power Dark Roast.

Value: $30

Bosley's Dog Care Gift Basket item
Bosley's Dog Care Gift Basket item
Bosley's Dog Care Gift Basket item
Bosley's Dog Care Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Basket contains: 1 Comb, Chicken and Dragon toy, 2 Rawhide chews, 2 Pumpkin bars, toy ball, licking mat, dog poo bags and keychain holder, hand sanitizer, fur detangler, Pet House candle, 1 Tundra Lamb and Beef can of food, 1 bag of Elk and Tripe Sticks, Chicken Jerky Slices.

Value: $200

Once Upon a Tea Leaf Gift Card item
Once Upon a Tea Leaf Gift Card item
Once Upon a Tea Leaf Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Gift Card for $25 to be used in store.

Value: $25

Wine and Dine Package item
Wine and Dine Package item
Wine and Dine Package
$10

Starting bid

Package includes: Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc wine and Oyster Bay Pinot Noir wine. And 2 Black Sheep Pub $20 Gift Certificates towards an entree.

Value: $85

Wine donated by Kelly Ladbrook

Black Sheep Pub Night Out Package item
Black Sheep Pub Night Out Package item
Black Sheep Pub Night Out Package
$10

Starting bid

Includes two $20 gift certificates and a bottle of blush Chaberton Estate Wine.

Value: $65

Kids Fun Basket item
Kids Fun Basket item
Kids Fun Basket item
Kids Fun Basket
$5

Starting bid

Includes two inflatables for water fun, mini Otamatone musical instrument, Disney coasters, and a mini Clue game keychain and an emotional support pickle!

Value: $50

Black Thule Backpack item
Black Thule Backpack item
Black Thule Backpack item
Black Thule Backpack
$10

Starting bid

Black backpack. Tons of great pockets. Padded Laptop pocket. Quality Made.

Value: $140

Donated by Rebecca Awran - Indie Mortgage Company

"Remote Chance" Painting item
"Remote Chance" Painting item
"Remote Chance" Painting item
"Remote Chance" Painting
$100

Starting bid

"Remote Chance". Painting by Maple Ridge artist Parminder Cruikshank. Acrylic on Canvas. Size 30"x 48"

Value: $2000

Lake Memories Sign item
Lake Memories Sign item
Lake Memories Sign item
Lake Memories Sign
$5

Starting bid

"Memories Made at the Lake Last a Lifetime" wooden sign with two metal clips.

Value: $20

Oak Barrel Coat Rack item
Oak Barrel Coat Rack item
Oak Barrel Coat Rack item
Oak Barrel Coat Rack
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful Oak Barrel Coat Rack (4 feet long) with butterfly hooks.

Value: $75

Donated by Marty Muchowski

Pampered Chef Basket item
Pampered Chef Basket item
Pampered Chef Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes: Plastic Mixing Bowl Set, Small Mix n Scraper, Chef's Silicone Basting Brush.

Value: $145

Donated by Jennifer Greenwood, Pampered Chef Consultant

Starbucks Gift Basket item
Starbucks Gift Basket item
Starbucks Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Basket includes: Reusable Stainless Steel 12 oz Purple Tumbler, Reusable Drinking Straw Set with Case, 1 lb bag of whole bean Green Apron Blend Blond Roast coffee.

Value: $70

Golden Rose Tattoos & Piercing Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for $100.

Value: $100

Michael Bublé Autographed Hockey Puck #1 item
Michael Bublé Autographed Hockey Puck #1
$50

Starting bid

Michael Bublé autographed hockey puck!

Generously donated by Michael Bublé!

Value: ??

Two of this item are available and will be auctioned individually.

Michael Bublé Autographed Hockey Puck #2 item
Michael Bublé Autographed Hockey Puck #2
$50

Starting bid

Michael Bublé autographed hockey puck!

Generously donated by Michael Bublé!

Value: ??

Two of this item are available and will be auctioned individually.

Michael Bublé Autographed The Voice Jersey item
Michael Bublé Autographed The Voice Jersey item
Michael Bublé Autographed The Voice Jersey
$250

Starting bid

Autographed and donated by Michael Bublé! Own your own autographed The Voice hockey jersey! ! Not too many of these available!

Value: ??

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!