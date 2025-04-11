Guelph Youth Singers Spring Concert "From Sea to Singing Sea"

99 Woolwich St

Guelph, ON N1H 3V1, Canada

Adult
CA$25
Seniors & Students
CA$20
Children 12 & Under
CA$10
Online Streaming Option
CA$20
A YouTube link will be provided to ticket holders prior to the concert.
Chorister/Performer
free
A chorister who is performing is admitted for free, but please "purchase" this ticket so we know how many will be attending.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing