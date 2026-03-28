Noelle's Gift to Children

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Noelle's Gift to Children

About this event

Guest Registration "Phantom of the Opera" Gala 2027

1498 Venetian Blvd

Sarnia, ON N7T 7W6, Canada

Table of 8 Premium Ballroom Tickets (Pre-party included)
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The evening begins with the pre-party from 4:45 to 6:00pm; tickets include signature cocktails and appetizers then immediately after, guests join the main event in the ballroom with champagne, wine and elegant dining.

Table of 10 Premium Ballroom Tickets (Pre-party included)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The evening begins with the pre-party from 4:45 to 6:00pm; tickets include signature cocktails and appetizers then immediately after, guests join the main event in the ballroom with champagne, wine and elegant dining.

Premium Ballroom Tickets (Pre-party included)
$200

The evening begins with the pre-party from 4:45 to 6:00pm; tickets include signature cocktails and appetizers then immediately after, guests join the main event in the ballroom with champagne, wine and elegant dining.

Table of 10 Ballroom Tickets
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Main event starts at 6:20 pm in ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 pm includes champagne, wine, elegant dining & live music.

Table of 8 Ballroom Tickets
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Main event starts at 6:20 pm in ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 pm includes champagne, wine, elegant dining & live music.

Ballroom Tickets
$175

Main event starts at 6:20 pm in ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 pm includes champagne, wine, elegant dining & live music.

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