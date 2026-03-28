Guest Registration "Phantom of the Opera" Gala 2027

About this event
Sarnia, ON N7T 7W6, Canada
The evening begins with the pre-party from 4:45 to 6:00pm; tickets include signature cocktails and appetizers then immediately after, guests join the main event in the ballroom with champagne, wine and elegant dining.
The evening begins with the pre-party from 4:45 to 6:00pm; tickets include signature cocktails and appetizers then immediately after, guests join the main event in the ballroom with champagne, wine and elegant dining.
The evening begins with the pre-party from 4:45 to 6:00pm; tickets include signature cocktails and appetizers then immediately after, guests join the main event in the ballroom with champagne, wine and elegant dining.
Main event starts at 6:20 pm in ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 pm includes champagne, wine, elegant dining & live music.
Main event starts at 6:20 pm in ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 pm includes champagne, wine, elegant dining & live music.
Main event starts at 6:20 pm in ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 pm includes champagne, wine, elegant dining & live music.
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