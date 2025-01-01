ARTISTIC DONATION 2

ARTIST: Anny Bisson
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic/mortar/charcoal
Format (round): 20 inches diameter /30 cm diameter
TAXES AND SHIPPING (QC & ONT) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Anny Bisson
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic, dry pastel, mortar
Format (H x W): 24 x 24 inches /61 x 61 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING (QC & ONT) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Bolieu
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed Media/ epoxy/resin on wood/ integrated frame
Format (H x W): 40 x 30 inches / 101 x 76 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING (QC & ONT) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Bolieu
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed Media/ epoxy/resin on wood/ integrated frame
Format (H x W): 40 x 30 inches / 101 x 76 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING (QC & ONT) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Eve Champagne
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint/mixed media on gallery canvas
Format (H x W): 10 X 10 inches /25 X 25 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING (QC & ONT) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Eve Champagne
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting / mixed techniques on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 10 X 10 inches /25 X 25 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTOGRAPH OF THE ARTWORK
ARTIST: Claude Allard ( deceased )
Fine art photography with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Museum-style paper print
Size (H x W): 24 x 36 inches/ 61 X 91cm
SHIPPING AND TAXES INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTOGRAPH OF THE ARTWORK
ARTIST: Claude Allard ( deceased )
Fine art photography with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Museum-style paper print
Size (H x W): 18 x 36 inches/ 61 X 91cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Diane Couture
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting and ink on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 30 X 24 inches /76 X 61 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Diane Couture
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting and ink on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 24 inches/ 61 X 61 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Renée de Gagné
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / acrylic
Size (H x W): 12 X 48 inches / 30 X 121 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Renée de Gagné
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / acrylic
Size (H x W): 6 X 40 inches / 15 X 101 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Dominique Desmeules
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 36 X 18 inches / 91 X 46 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Dominique Desmeules
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 36 X 8 inches / 91 X 20 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Dominique Desmeules
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 30 X 30 inches / 76 X 76 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Carine Genadry
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 12 X 12 inches/ 30 X 30 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Carine Genadry
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 18 inches/61 X 46 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Isabelle Gosselin
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 40 x 40 inches/ 101 x 101cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Isabelle Gosselin
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 30 x 40 inches/ 76 x 101cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Isabelle Gosselin
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 48 X 48 inches/ 121 X 121 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: France Lamontagne
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint / ink on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 48 inches / 761 X 121 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: France Lamontagne
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint / ink on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 30 X 30 inches / 76 X 76 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Johanne Maheux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint / Oil stick
Size (H x W): 30 X 48 inches / 76 X 121 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Johanne Maheux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint and oil stick
Size (H x W): 30 X 30 inches / 76 X 76 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Andrée Marcoux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Bronze no. 38/50
Size (H x W): 7,5 x 3,5 inches / 19 x 9 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Andrée Marcoux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Chinese ink
Size (H x W):11 X 15 inches /28 X 38 cm
DELIVERY AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: MelRoy
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint
Size (H x W):20 X 20 inches /50 X 50 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: MelRoy
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint
Size (H x W):20 X 20 inches /50 X 50 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Sandra Morellato
Original work
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 24 inches /61 X 61 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
ARTIST: Sandra Morellato
Original work
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 12 X 12 inches /30 X 30 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTOGRAPH OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Jane Oliveira
Fine art photography
Medium: Print on textured museum-quality art paper
Edition: Limited to 3 copies, signed and numbered
Size (H x W): 16 X 20 inches/ 40 X 50 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTOGRAPH OF THE WORK
ARTIST: George Robert
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed techniques / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 12 x 16 inches/ 30 x 40 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTOGRAPH OF THE WORK
ARTIST: George Robert
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed techniques / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 18 X 24 inches/46 X 61 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PHOTO PARTIAL OF THE WORK
ARTIST: George Robert
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed techniques / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 48 X 12 inches/121 X 30 cm
TAXES AND DELIVERY ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTOGRAPH OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Céline Sirois
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting
Size (H x W): 15 X 30 inches/38 X 76 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Céline Sirois
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on wood
Size (H x W): 24 x 24 inches / 61 x 61 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Céline Sirois
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint
Size (H x W): 40 x 16 inches / 101 x 40 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Joce Texier
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Oil painting with a palette knife
Size (H x W): 30 x 30 inches / 76 x 76 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK
ARTIST: Joce Texier
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Oil painting with a palette knife
Size (H x W): 30 x 30 inches / 76 x 76 cm
TAXES AND SHIPPING ( QC & ONT ) INCLUDED
