Gundam Building Workshop 🤖

Hosted by
About this event
1455 Blvd. De Maisonneuve Ouest, Montreal, QC H3G 1M8, Canada
Bring your own kit and join the fun!
Pick any kit valued up to $12.
Options: https://operationvstudio.com/collections/ccas-x-ovs-workshop-10-fee
Pick any kit valued up to $23.
Options: https://operationvstudio.com/collections/ccas-x-ovs-workshop-20-fee
Pick any kit valued up to $35.
Options: https://operationvstudio.com/collections/ccas-x-ovs-workshop-30-fee
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!