Concordia Canadian Asian Society

Hosted by

Concordia Canadian Asian Society

About this event

Gundam Building Workshop 🤖

Hall Building - Room 557

1455 Blvd. De Maisonneuve Ouest, Montreal, QC H3G 1M8, Canada

Bring Your Own Kit
Free

Bring your own kit and join the fun!

⭐ - Choose kits up to $12 value
$10

Pick any kit valued up to $12.

Options: https://operationvstudio.com/collections/ccas-x-ovs-workshop-10-fee

⭐⭐ - Choose kits up to $23 value
$20

Pick any kit valued up to $23.
Options: https://operationvstudio.com/collections/ccas-x-ovs-workshop-20-fee

⭐⭐⭐ - Choose kits up to $35 value
$30

Pick any kit valued up to $35.

Options: https://operationvstudio.com/collections/ccas-x-ovs-workshop-30-fee

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