Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle Memberships 2025

GGSSC Canada is a non-political organisation, which means that none of our members can co exist as political chairs either in country, global or gurdwara politics.





Being a member at GGSSC Canada does not require skills but it requires commitment to do something incredible for the panth. We believe in Panthic Unity and derive our standards from the Sikh Rehat Maryada as finalised by Sarbat Khalsa in early 1930s.





If you have the fire to do something that can help the panth create a brighter future, we would love to hear from you.