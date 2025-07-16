eventClosed

GYROKINESIS SUMMER SCHOOL 2025

addExtraDonation

$

THANK YOU ZADDY
CA$35
Supports the advancement of this practice by financially contributing to further learning and ongoing pedagogical investments
JUST RIGHT
CA$25
Sustains this practice
MUST GYRATE
CA$15
SWERS, QTBIPOC, gender deviants and freaky healers feeling the effect of the cold war, those who are unemployed, in debt, supporting family and / or facing structural barriers due to racial, sexual or gender identity

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing