GYROKINESIS SUMMER SCHOOL 2025

SWERS, QTBIPOC, gender deviants and freaky healers feeling the effect of the cold war, those who are unemployed, in debt, supporting family and / or facing structural barriers due to racial, sexual or gender identity

SWERS, QTBIPOC, gender deviants and freaky healers feeling the effect of the cold war, those who are unemployed, in debt, supporting family and / or facing structural barriers due to racial, sexual or gender identity

seeMoreDetailsMobile