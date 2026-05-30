HAHSA's 2026-2027 Pizza Day

Offered by
About this shop
🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch
Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.
A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!