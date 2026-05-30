The Hillcrest Academy Home And School Association

Offered by

The Hillcrest Academy Home And School Association

About this shop

HAHSA's 2026-2027 Pizza Day

Yearly - Cheese Pizza Lunch (35 weeks) item
Yearly - Cheese Pizza Lunch (35 weeks)
$201.25
Available until Sep 10

🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

0
Yearly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch (35 weeks) item
Yearly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch (35 weeks)
$218.75
Available until Sep 10

🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

0
Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - September item
Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - September
$6
Available until Aug 31

🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - September item
Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - September
$6.50
Available until Aug 31

🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - October item
Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - October
$6
Available until Sep 30

🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - October item
Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - October
$6.50
Available until Sep 30

🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - November item
Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - November
$6
Available until Oct 30

🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - November item
Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - November
$6.50
Available until Oct 30

🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - December item
Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - December
$6
Available until Nov 30

🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - December item
Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - December
$6.50
Available until Nov 30

🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - January item
Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - January
$6
Available until Dec 31

🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - January item
Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - January
$6.50
Available until Dec 31

🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - February item
Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - February
$6
Available until Jan 29

🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - February item
Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - February
$6.50
Available until Jan 29

🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - March item
Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - March
$6
Available until Feb 26

🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - March item
Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - March
$6.50
Available until Feb 26

🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - April item
Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - April
$6
Available until Mar 31

🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - April item
Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - April
$6.50
Available until Mar 31

🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - May item
Monthly - Cheese Pizza Lunch - May
$6
Available until Apr 30

🍕 Cheese Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious cheese pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - May item
Monthly - Pepperoni Pizza Lunch - May
$6.50
Available until Apr 30

🍕 Pepperoni Pizza Lunch


Includes 2 slices of delicious pepperoni pizza, individually packaged and served during the Thursday lunch period.


A fun and easy lunch option your child will love while supporting our school fundraiser!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!