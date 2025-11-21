HAHSA's Silent Auction

AG Elegance – Custom Venetian Plaster Feature Wall





Transform your space with this stunning custom Venetian plaster feature wall, valued at $1,500.





This package includes professional design and installation of a beautifully finished feature wall covering an area of approximately 8 ft × 10 ft. Known for its elegant texture and timeless look, Venetian plaster adds depth, warmth, and sophistication to any interior space.





A unique opportunity to elevate your home with a high-end, artisanal finish that blends craftsmanship with luxury design.