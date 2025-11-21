HAHSA's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
AG Elegance – Custom Venetian Plaster Feature Wall
Transform your space with this stunning custom Venetian plaster feature wall, valued at $1,500.
This package includes professional design and installation of a beautifully finished feature wall covering an area of approximately 8 ft × 10 ft. Known for its elegant texture and timeless look, Venetian plaster adds depth, warmth, and sophistication to any interior space.
A unique opportunity to elevate your home with a high-end, artisanal finish that blends craftsmanship with luxury design.
Starting bid
AquaMist Irrigation System
Upgrade your outdoor space with a professional three-zone irrigation system from AquaMist Irrigation, valued at $2,800. Designed for efficiency and convenience, this system helps keep your lawn and garden lush and healthy all season long.
A perfect addition for any homeowner looking to save time and maintain beautiful landscaping!
Starting bid
Camp Stella – One Week of Day Camp
Enjoy one week of unforgettable summer fun at Camp Stella, a dynamic day camp offering engaging, structured programming designed to spark creativity, build teamwork, and encourage active outdoor play.
This donation is valued at $275 and provides campers with access to a variety of age-appropriate activities in a safe, energetic, and supportive environment led by experienced staff.
A great opportunity for children to make new friends, stay active, and enjoy a memorable week of camp experiences!
Starting bid
Deville Dinerbar – $100 Gift Card
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Deville Dinerbar, your ultimate breakfast, brunch, and burger paradise.
This $100 gift card can be used toward their full menu, featuring indulgent comfort food favorites, signature brunch dishes, hearty burgers, and creative cocktails in a vibrant, retro-inspired setting.
A perfect treat for food lovers looking to enjoy a fun and flavourful dining experience.
Starting bid
Elevation Trampoline & Amusement Laval – 1-Hour Jump Certificate
Enjoy high-energy fun at Elevation Trampoline & Amusement Laval with this 1-hour jump certificate, valued at $25.
Guests can experience wall-to-wall trampolines, obstacle courses, and active play zones in a safe, indoor environment designed for fun, movement, and excitement for all ages.
A great activity for kids, families, and anyone looking to stay active while having a blast!
Starting bid
Elevation Trampoline & Amusement Laval – 1-Hour Jump Certificate
Enjoy high-energy fun at Elevation Trampoline & Amusement Laval with this 1-hour jump certificate, valued at $25.
Guests can experience wall-to-wall trampolines, obstacle courses, and active play zones in a safe, indoor environment designed for fun, movement, and excitement for all ages.
A great activity for kids, families, and anyone looking to stay active while having a blast!
Starting bid
Espace Lussia Venue Rental
Plan your next event at Espace Lussia, located at 3542 boul. de la Concorde E. This welcoming venue accommodates up to 70 seated guests and offers a large parking lot for added convenience.
Includes a $100 gift certificate toward a space rental.
Valid until December 31, 2026
Perfect for parties, meetings, and special occasions!
Starting bid
Équipe Papachristou – Clarins Skin Spa Facial Gift Certificate
This wonderful item was generously brought to us by the amazing Équipe Papachristou.
Indulge in a relaxing self-care experience with this gift certificate for a 60-minute facial at the Clarins Skin Spa Laval.
Valued at $125.00 plus taxes, this treatment offers a luxurious opportunity to unwind while enjoying professional skincare tailored to leave the skin feeling refreshed, revitalized, and radiant.
A perfect spa experience for anyone looking to relax, recharge, and enjoy high-quality, expert skincare.
Starting bid
EZ Paysagiste Landscaping Gift Certificate
Refresh your outdoor space with a $250 gift certificate toward professional landscaping services. From lawn care and seasonal clean-ups to planting, trimming, and more, EZ Paysagiste has you covered.
Valid until October 1, 2026
Perfect for keeping your yard looking its best!
Starting bid
Elevation Trampoline & Amusement Laval – 1-Hour Jump Certificate x 2
Enjoy high-energy fun at Elevation Trampoline & Amusement Laval with this 1-hour jump certificate, valued at $25 each and enjoy two large pizzas from Dominos as well!
Guests can experience wall-to-wall trampolines, obstacle courses, and active play zones in a safe, indoor environment designed for fun, movement, and excitement for all ages.
A great activity for kids, families, and anyone looking to stay active while having a blast!
Approx value: 100$
Starting bid
Elevation Trampoline & Amusement Laval – 1-Hour Jump Certificate x 2
Enjoy high-energy fun at Elevation Trampoline & Amusement Laval with this 1-hour jump certificate, valued at $25 each and enjoy two large pizzas from Dominos as well!
Guests can experience wall-to-wall trampolines, obstacle courses, and active play zones in a safe, indoor environment designed for fun, movement, and excitement for all ages.
A great activity for kids, families, and anyone looking to stay active while having a blast!
Approx value: 100$
Starting bid
FC Roses Montreal - Pair of Tickets – Home Game (2026 Season)
Enjoy the excitement of live sports with this pair of tickets to one of our 2026 season home games, valued at $100.
Experience the energy of game day in person and cheer on your team during an unforgettable evening with family or friends.
A great outing for any sports fan looking to enjoy a fun and lively atmosphere!
Starting bid
Fifth Avenue Collection – Necklace & Bracelet Set
Add a touch of elegance with this beautiful jewelry set from Fifth Avenue Collection, valued at $80 total.
This gift box includes:
A stylish matching set designed to complement any outfit, perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. A timeless addition to any jewelry collection.
Starting bid
Hillcrest Academy Starter Package – Valued at Over $350
Kick off the school year in style with this incredible all-in-one Hillcrest Academy Starter Package, thoughtfully curated for students and families!
📸 Angela Maiezza Photography – F+O3 Package ($82 value)
Capture beautiful memories with a professional 3-pose photo session. This package includes:
3 digital images (emailed) per pose
1–8x10, 1–5x7, 3–4x6, and 4–2.5x3.5 prints per pose
That’s a total of 9 printed sheets for each of the 3 poses!
Please note: valid for one child only (not transferable between siblings).
🏫 Hillcrest Academy Athletics Merch – $100 Credit
Show your school pride with a $100 credit toward Hillcrest Academy Athletics merchandise! Perfect for spirit wear, athletic apparel, and more.
🏷️ Mabel’s Labels – Starter Label Pack ($38 value)
Stay organized with durable, customizable labels—ideal for school supplies, clothing, and lunch gear. A must-have for busy families!
🎒 School Start – 2 Back-to-School Supply Kits ($100–$180 value)
Be fully prepared for the school year with two complete supply kits, tailored to your child’s grade level.
✨ Whether you're preparing for September or simply love being organized and school-ready, this package has everything you need to start strong!
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this amazing bundle that combines practicality, school spirit, and lasting memories! 💙📚
Starting bid
Imperium Dance Studio – Summer Dance Camp
Valued at $275 + tax
Enjoy one full week of Beginner Summer Dance Camp at Studio de danse Imperium for children ages 5 to 12. This engaging program introduces young dancers to movement, music, and creativity in a fun and supportive environment.
Valid from June 29 to August 14, 2026.
Starting bid
Inventor STEM School – $50 Gift Card
Inspire curiosity and creativity with this gift card from Inventor STEM School, offering engaging STEM-based learning experiences for children.
This donation includes one (1) gift card valued at $50, redeemable toward any after-school program or camp. Students will explore science, technology, engineering, and invention through hands-on building activities and creative problem-solving projects designed to make learning fun and interactive.
A great opportunity for young learners to discover, create, and innovate in an exciting STEM environment.
Starting bid
Inventor STEM School – $50 Gift Card
Inspire curiosity and creativity with this gift card from Inventor STEM School, offering engaging STEM-based learning experiences for children.
This donation includes one (1) gift card valued at $50, redeemable toward any after-school program or camp. Students will explore science, technology, engineering, and invention through hands-on building activities and creative problem-solving projects designed to make learning fun and interactive.
A great opportunity for young learners to discover, create, and innovate in an exciting STEM environment.
Starting bid
Inventor STEM School – $50 Gift Card
Inspire curiosity and creativity with this gift card from Inventor STEM School, offering engaging STEM-based learning experiences for children.
This donation includes one (1) gift card valued at $50, redeemable toward any after-school program or camp. Students will explore science, technology, engineering, and invention through hands-on building activities and creative problem-solving projects designed to make learning fun and interactive.
A great opportunity for young learners to discover, create, and innovate in an exciting STEM environment.
Starting bid
La Dame Cannoli – Sweet Indulgence
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a delicious experience from La Dame Cannoli. This auction item includes a 15% discount on your order, perfect for enjoying a custom box of their handcrafted cannolis.
Choose from a variety of irresistible flavors and build your own box of 6 to 12 fresh cannolis (regularly priced between $21 and $40). Whether you're celebrating, gifting, or simply satisfying a sweet craving, this is a dessert lover’s dream!
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy these authentic, beautifully crafted treats at a sweet discount!
Starting bid
La Maison Sage – $25 Gift Card
Discover timeless elegance with this $25 gift card from La Maison Sage.
Specializing in 925 sterling silver jewelry, La Maison Sage offers designs that balance classic sophistication with accessible luxury.
Each piece reflects a commitment to quality craftsmanship, individuality, and enduring style.
A perfect opportunity to explore beautifully crafted jewelry for everyday wear or special occasions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!