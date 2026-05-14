The Hillcrest Academy Home And School Association

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The Hillcrest Academy Home And School Association

About this shop

HAHSA's Store - Athletics Merchandise

HA Athletics T-shirt item
HA Athletics T-shirt
$15

Hillcrest Athletics T-shirt (100% cotton)


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

HAHSA Volunteer T-Shirt (Parents) item
HAHSA Volunteer T-Shirt (Parents)
$15

HAHSA Volunteer T-shirt (100% cotton)


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the HAHSA Volunteer uniform


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

HA Athletics T-shirt Long Sleeve item
HA Athletics T-shirt Long Sleeve
$20

Hillcrest Athletics T-shirt Long Sleeve (100% cotton)


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

HA Athletics Shorts item
HA Athletics Shorts
$27

Hillcrest Athletics Shorts (100% polyester)


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

HA Athletics Joggers item
HA Athletics Joggers
$28

Hillcrest Athletics Joggers (50% polyester/50%cotton)


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

HA Athletics Crewneck Sweater item
HA Athletics Crewneck Sweater
$34

Hillcrest Athletics Crewneck Sweater (50% polyester/50% cotton


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

HA Athletics Hoodie item
HA Athletics Hoodie
$40

Hillcrest Athletics Hoodie (50% polyester/50% cotton)


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

HA Athletics Zip Hoodie item
HA Athletics Zip Hoodie
$45

Hillcrest Athletics Hoodie (50% polyester/50% cotton)


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

HA Athletics Toque item
HA Athletics Toque
$16

Hillcrest Athletics Toque
(Rib knit and embroidered)


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

0
HA Athletics Baseball Hat item
HA Athletics Baseball Hat
$19

Hillcrest Athletics Baseball Hat
(Brush cotton drill, embroidered, velcro strap)


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

0
Hillcrest Academy Blanket item
Hillcrest Academy Blanket
$45

Hillcrest Academy Blanket


Please note before ordering:

  • All items are custom-made to order.
  • No try-ons or extra stock available.
  • All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.
  • Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.
  • Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes


For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info

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