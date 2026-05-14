HAHSA's Store - Athletics Merchandise

Hillcrest Athletics T-shirt (100% cotton)





Please note before ordering:

All items are custom-made to order.

No try-ons or extra stock available.

All sales are final — no exchanges, refunds, or order changes.

Please review the size chart carefully before ordering. Sizes may vary by 1"–4" depending on the item.

Mock-up images are for reference only; print placement, sizing, and colors may vary slightly.

✔ Approved as part of the school uniform

✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes





For full details and the size chart, visit:

HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info