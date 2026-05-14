HAHSA's Store - Athletics Merchandise

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Hillcrest Athletics T-shirt (100% cotton)
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
HAHSA Volunteer T-shirt (100% cotton)
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the HAHSA Volunteer uniform
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
Hillcrest Athletics T-shirt Long Sleeve (100% cotton)
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
Hillcrest Athletics Shorts (100% polyester)
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
Hillcrest Athletics Joggers (50% polyester/50%cotton)
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
Hillcrest Athletics Crewneck Sweater (50% polyester/50% cotton
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
Hillcrest Athletics Hoodie (50% polyester/50% cotton)
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
Hillcrest Athletics Hoodie (50% polyester/50% cotton)
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
Hillcrest Athletics Toque
(Rib knit and embroidered)
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
Hillcrest Athletics Baseball Hat
(Brush cotton drill, embroidered, velcro strap)
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
Hillcrest Academy Blanket
Please note before ordering:
✔ Approved as part of the school uniform
✔ Can be worn at school and during physical education classes
For full details and the size chart, visit:
HAHSA Athletics Merchandise Info
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