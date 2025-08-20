🎄🔥 HAIL SANTA: A Salty Broadmas Holiday Spectacular! 😈✨

A table for four sinners. The best seats in Hell. Includes the following fiery perks:

Front-row reserved table seating

1 drink ticket per person

Complimentary holiday treats at your table

Automatic entry into our raffle for sinful prizes

A limited-edition HAIL SANTA holiday ornament

Photo op with select cast under the North Portal

Perfect for groups who wouldst like to live deliciously and sit closest to the chaos.