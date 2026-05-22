Haliburton Gymnastics's Silent Auction

Elevate your backyard BBQ with the all-new LEDGE PRIME® 2.O. Achieve the highest quality wood-fired flavor by harnessing 12-V Direct Power with unrivaled heat consistency and temperature control. The new rounded/peaked hybrid chamber design provides for optimal heat distribution and smoke circulation creating a superior 360° of wood-fired greatness. The PRIME 2.0 design changes the game of backyard versatility and customization. Enabled with GMG RACKT™ technology, this grill can be easily equipped with elevated racks, smoke shelves, cooking pans, griddles, you name it! When you’re ready to turn the heat up, the GMG SideBURN™ attachment can easily transform your side shelf into a high heat side burner.

The new GMG PRIME 2.0 App makes it even easier to control and monitor your grill from anywhere. Take your BBQ to the edge of backyard greatness with the new industry standard of pellet grilling!