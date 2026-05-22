Haliburton Gymnastics's Silent Auction

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A must have for the Summer, this Budget Propane Tank plus cute swag is a great way to contribute to Hali Gymnastics and get something great back.
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Enjoy this 2 night winter wonderland stay in our 1 bedroom lakefront cottage. Enjoy ice fishing, ice skating snowmobiling, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, all exciting assets to our area in the winter. Stay includes one mid week stay (Monday - Thursday) January to end of March for two people.
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Elevate your backyard BBQ with the all-new LEDGE PRIME® 2.O. Achieve the highest quality wood-fired flavor by harnessing 12-V Direct Power with unrivaled heat consistency and temperature control. The new rounded/peaked hybrid chamber design provides for optimal heat distribution and smoke circulation creating a superior 360° of wood-fired greatness. The PRIME 2.0 design changes the game of backyard versatility and customization. Enabled with GMG RACKT™ technology, this grill can be easily equipped with elevated racks, smoke shelves, cooking pans, griddles, you name it! When you’re ready to turn the heat up, the GMG SideBURN™ attachment can easily transform your side shelf into a high heat side burner.
The new GMG PRIME 2.0 App makes it even easier to control and monitor your grill from anywhere. Take your BBQ to the edge of backyard greatness with the new industry standard of pellet grilling!
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Treat yourself! Enjoy a pedicure and express facial in town at B.A.O.
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Nothing says men’s luxury in cottage country than a straight razor shave in town at The Noble Barber.
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Get your style on gentlemen! The Noble Barber is supporting Haliburton Gymnastics through his art! makes a great Fathers Day gift!
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2023 Red Cab Franc combined with white Firelight 2025 Vintage, a 4 pack of premium Dry Hard Cider and XL Fielding tee
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4 bottles of finely crafted small batch vodka. The Coventry Liquid Linch, 2 x Cranberry and Horseradish.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!