Halifax Lancers' Spring Clothing Order

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Available in Men's, Women's sizes. Embroidered with Lancer Logo. Can be customized with name on sleeve for additional cost.
Embroidered with Lancer Logo. Can be customized with name on sleeve for additional cost.
For members who have been at Lancers for 10 years of more. Embroidered with Lancer Crest
For members who have been at Lancers for 10 years of more. Embroidered with Lancer Crest
100% polyester interlocking with moisture-wicking and UV protection performance. Screenprint
100% polyester interlock, Half-zip with mock neck, Made with spin dye technology for long lasting color that never fades, Eco-friendly production process resulting in less water, chemical and energy consumption, Moisture-wicking, UPF 50+ sun protection
For members who have been at Lancers for 10 or more years. 1/4 Zip will have our Lancer Crest. 100% Polyester, Moisture-wicking weave fabric, thin and breathable
Rain Jacket: adjustable cuff tabs, drop back hem. (Men's and Women's sizes only)
Fabric water resistant to 1,000 mm, Breathable fabric with bonded micro fleece lining, 96% polyester, 4% spandex, plain weave shoftshell, Attached hood with elastic at front, Reverse coil zipper at center front, Elastic binding cuff and hem, Right chest pocket with zipper, Zipper pockets at side
Fabric water resistant to 1,000 mm, Breathable fabric with bonded micro fleece lining, 96% polyester, 4% spandex, plain weave shoftshell, Attached hood with elastic at front, Reverse coil zipper at center front, Elastic binding cuff and hem, Right chest pocket with zipper, Zipper pockets at side
100% polyester dobby with wind and water resistant finish. Mesh lined upper, lower leg lined. Elasticized waistband with adjustable drawcord. Reflective trim on back of leg, side seam pockets. Hook and loop tape at hem vent for easy hemming. YKK zippers. Embroidered logo left thigh. Great for keeping breeches clean and dry.
100% polyester dobby with wind and water resistant finish. Mesh lined upper, lower leg lined. Elasticized waistband with adjustable drawcord. Reflective trim on back of leg, side seam pockets. Hook and loop tape at hem vent for easy hemming. YKK zippers. Embroidered logo left thigh. Great for keeping breeches clean and dry.
100% bio-washed chino twill, Unstructured, six-panel, low-profile, Pre-curved visor, Self-fabric tri-glide buckle closure - antique brass, Tear away label. With Lancer logo (HL)
Embroidered with HL logo
Adding a name to a clothing item. Please ensure that you select which items you want the customization on
This item is only available in adult unisex sizing
Available in Men's and Women's
Full zip performance fleece jackets.
Adult Crew Neck sweater with logo embroidered (not shown) 50% Fleece 50% Polyester. Pill-resistant air jet yarn. Crew necks can not be worn while riding. Available in Sport Grey and Dark Heather.
Youth Crew Neck sweater with logo embroidered (not shown) 50% Fleece 50% Polyester. Pill-resistant air jet yarn. Crew necks can not be worn while riding. Available in Sport Grey and Dark Heather.
Youth zip hoodie with embroidered Lancer logo on left chest (not shown) 50% polyester, 50% Cotton Hoodies must NOT be worn while riding
Zip hoodie with embroidered Lancer logo on left chest (not shown) 50% polyester, 50% Cotton Hoodies must NOT be worn while riding
13-oz, 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece, RING SPUN cotton. Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage. Elastic cuffs. Front pockets. Elastic waistband with no drawstring, Anti-pill. Screen print logo on thigh
13-oz, 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece, RING SPUN cotton. Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage. Elastic cuffs. Front pockets. Elastic waistband with no drawstring, Anti-pill) Screen print logo on thigh
19L Retro Backpack - Dimensions: 17.75"h x 12.25"w x 5.25"d, Laptop sleeve: 12"h x 11.5"w, fits most 15" laptops, Audio port, padded shoulder straps and back panel
49.5L Retro Duffel bag - Dimensions: 12"h x 21"w x 12"d, main zippered compartment; front sleeve pocket; detachable, adjustable strap
A golden horse shoe previously worn by one of the beloved Horses of Halifax
$
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