Halifax Lancers

Offered by

Halifax Lancers

Halifax Lancers' Spring Clothing Order

Red Polo item
Red Polo
$29.50

Available in Men's, Women's sizes. Embroidered with Lancer Logo. Can be customized with name on sleeve for additional cost.

0
Youth Polo item
Youth Polo
$28.50

Embroidered with Lancer Logo. Can be customized with name on sleeve for additional cost.

0
5-year polo item
5-year polo item
5-year polo
$48

For members who have been at Lancers for 10 years of more. Embroidered with Lancer Crest

0
10-year polo item
10-year polo
$38.50

For members who have been at Lancers for 10 years of more. Embroidered with Lancer Crest

0
Quarter Zip (youth) item
Quarter Zip (youth)
$46

100% polyester interlocking with moisture-wicking and UV protection performance. Screenprint

0
Quarter Zip (adult) item
Quarter Zip (adult)
$48.50

100% polyester interlock, Half-zip with mock neck, Made with spin dye technology for long lasting color that never fades, Eco-friendly production process resulting in less water, chemical and energy consumption, Moisture-wicking, UPF 50+ sun protection

0
10 year Quarter Zip (adult) item
10 year Quarter Zip (adult)
$48

For members who have been at Lancers for 10 or more years. 1/4 Zip will have our Lancer Crest. 100% Polyester, Moisture-wicking weave fabric, thin and breathable

0
Rain Jacket item
Rain Jacket
$104.50

Rain Jacket: adjustable cuff tabs, drop back hem. (Men's and Women's sizes only)

0
Youth Water Resistant jacket item
Youth Water Resistant jacket
$44.50
  • Water-resistant finish
  • Rollaway hood
  • Elasticized cuffs
  • Center front coil zipper with autolock slider
  • Lower front concealed zippered pockets
0
Trail Jacket (youth) item
Trail Jacket (youth)
$39

Fabric water resistant to 1,000 mm, Breathable fabric with bonded micro fleece lining, 96% polyester, 4% spandex, plain weave shoftshell, Attached hood with elastic at front, Reverse coil zipper at center front, Elastic binding cuff and hem, Right chest pocket with zipper, Zipper pockets at side

0
Trail Jacket (Adult) item
Trail Jacket (Adult)
$69.50

Fabric water resistant to 1,000 mm, Breathable fabric with bonded micro fleece lining, 96% polyester, 4% spandex, plain weave shoftshell, Attached hood with elastic at front, Reverse coil zipper at center front, Elastic binding cuff and hem, Right chest pocket with zipper, Zipper pockets at side

0
Water resistant track pants (Youth) item
Water resistant track pants (Youth) item
Water resistant track pants (Youth)
$53

100% polyester dobby with wind and water resistant finish. Mesh lined upper, lower leg lined. Elasticized waistband with adjustable drawcord. Reflective trim on back of leg, side seam pockets. Hook and loop tape at hem vent for easy hemming. YKK zippers. Embroidered logo left thigh. Great for keeping breeches clean and dry.

0
Water resistant track pants (Adult) item
Water resistant track pants (Adult) item
Water resistant track pants (Adult)
$59.50

100% polyester dobby with wind and water resistant finish. Mesh lined upper, lower leg lined. Elasticized waistband with adjustable drawcord. Reflective trim on back of leg, side seam pockets. Hook and loop tape at hem vent for easy hemming. YKK zippers. Embroidered logo left thigh. Great for keeping breeches clean and dry.

0
Ball Cap item
Ball Cap item
Ball Cap
$26.50

100% bio-washed chino twill, Unstructured, six-panel, low-profile, Pre-curved visor, Self-fabric tri-glide buckle closure - antique brass, Tear away label. With Lancer logo (HL)

0
Bucket Hat item
Bucket Hat item
Bucket Hat
$26.50

Embroidered with HL logo

0
Custom Embroidery
$6

Adding a name to a clothing item. Please ensure that you select which items you want the customization on

0
Quarter Zip Sweatshirt (Unisex) item
Quarter Zip Sweatshirt (Unisex)
$46

This item is only available in adult unisex sizing

0
Quarter Zip Sweatshirt (Youth) item
Quarter Zip Sweatshirt (Youth)
$41.50
0
Full Zip item
Full Zip
$62.50

Available in Men's and Women's

Full zip performance fleece jackets.

  • 100% Polyester Performance Fleece, Excellent Fade and Shrink Resistance, 7.2 oz/yd2
  • Front full zip with side zippered pockets
  • Self-fabric, zip up collar
  • Self-fabric layered cuff
  • Modern loose fitting hem and cuffs
0
Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$36

Adult Crew Neck sweater with logo embroidered (not shown) 50% Fleece 50%  Polyester. Pill-resistant air jet yarn. Crew necks can not be worn while riding. Available in Sport Grey and Dark Heather. 

0
Crewneck Sweatshirt (Youth) item
Crewneck Sweatshirt (Youth) item
Crewneck Sweatshirt (Youth)
$33.50

Youth Crew Neck sweater with logo embroidered (not shown) 50% Fleece 50%  Polyester. Pill-resistant air jet yarn. Crew necks can not be worn while riding. Available in Sport Grey and Dark Heather. 

0
Zip Hoodie (Youth) item
Zip Hoodie (Youth)
$49

Youth zip hoodie with embroidered Lancer logo on left chest (not shown) 50% polyester, 50% Cotton  Hoodies must NOT be worn while riding

0
Zip Hoodie (adult unisex) item
Zip Hoodie (adult unisex) item
Zip Hoodie (adult unisex)
$57

Zip hoodie with embroidered Lancer logo on left chest (not shown) 50% polyester, 50% Cotton  Hoodies must NOT be worn while riding

0
Sweatpants (youth) item
Sweatpants (youth) item
Sweatpants (youth)
$47

13-oz, 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece, RING SPUN cotton.  Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage.  Elastic cuffs.  Front pockets.  Elastic waistband with no drawstring, Anti-pill.  Screen print logo on thigh

0
Sweatpants (adult unisex) item
Sweatpants (adult unisex)
$50

13-oz, 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece, RING SPUN cotton.  Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage.  Elastic cuffs.  Front pockets.  Elastic waistband with no drawstring, Anti-pill)   Screen print logo on thigh

0
Backpack item
Backpack
$45.50

19L Retro Backpack - Dimensions: 17.75"h x 12.25"w x 5.25"d,  Laptop sleeve: 12"h x 11.5"w, fits most 15" laptops, Audio port, padded shoulder straps and back panel

0
Duffle bag item
Duffle bag
$45.50

49.5L Retro Duffel bag - Dimensions: 12"h x 21"w x 12"d, main zippered compartment; front sleeve pocket; detachable, adjustable strap 

0
Golden Horse Shoe item
Golden Horse Shoe
Pay what you can

A golden horse shoe previously worn by one of the beloved Horses of Halifax

0
Add a donation for Halifax Lancers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!