Hosted by

Montessori Academy of London

About this event

Add a donation for Montessori Academy of London

$

Sales closed

Halloween Boo-Ling 2025

141 Pine Valley Blvd

London, ON N6K 3T6, Canada

Bowling & General Admission (5:15 PM Bowling Time)
$35

Bowling time for this ticket is 5:15pm to 6:15pm

Bowling & General Admission (6:40pm Bowling Time)
$35

Bowling time for this ticket is 6:40pm to 7:40pm

General Admission (No Bowling)
$25

Includes Pizza, Pop and access to the Party! No bowling is included with this ticket. Please note, access to bowling lanes and booths are restricted to those who are bowling.

Add On Laser Tag - Game 1 6:20pm
$10.50

Game 1 - Starts at 6:20pm and ends at 6:40pm
Laser Tag Game - $10.50 per person.

Please note your chosen BOWLING TIME when picking your Laser Tag game.

Add On Laser Tag - Game 2 6:40pm
$10.50

Game 2 - Starts at 6:40pm and ends at 7:00pm
Laser Tag Game - $10.50 per person.

Please note your chosen BOWLING TIME when picking your Laser Tag game.

Add on Laser Tag - Game 3 7:40pm
$10.50

Game 3 - Starts at 7:40pm and ends at 8:00pm
Laser Tag Game - $10.50 per person.

Please note your chosen BOWLING TIME when picking your Laser Tag game.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!