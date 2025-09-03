Halloween Boo-Ling 2025

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About this event
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Bowling time for this ticket is 5:15pm to 6:15pm
Bowling time for this ticket is 6:40pm to 7:40pm
Includes Pizza, Pop and access to the Party! No bowling is included with this ticket. Please note, access to bowling lanes and booths are restricted to those who are bowling.
Game 1 - Starts at 6:20pm and ends at 6:40pm
Laser Tag Game - $10.50 per person.
Please note your chosen BOWLING TIME when picking your Laser Tag game.
Game 2 - Starts at 6:40pm and ends at 7:00pm
Laser Tag Game - $10.50 per person.
Please note your chosen BOWLING TIME when picking your Laser Tag game.
Game 3 - Starts at 7:40pm and ends at 8:00pm
Laser Tag Game - $10.50 per person.
Please note your chosen BOWLING TIME when picking your Laser Tag game.
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