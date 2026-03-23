HALTON TELUGU ASSOCOATION - SPONSORSHIPS 2026

 Feature your company's logo in designated areas of our event flyers / emails

 Be introduced to the audience by our HATA Executive Committee member

 Enhance your brand visibility with up to 2 roll-up banner stands promoting your business(Sponsor has to bring the banners)

Receive a dedicated stall space at one of our signature cultural events

Quarterly Instagram Story promotion highlighting your business & also during all the events

Opportunity to distribute promotional materials, brochures, or product samples at events

One special networking lunch with HATA EC (Executive Committee) members



