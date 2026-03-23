HALTON TELUGU ASSOCOATION - SPONSORSHIPS 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 6, 2027
Showcase your company's official logo in prominent areas of our event flyers / emails
Gain exclusive opportunities to share the stage with esteemed guests and address the crowd
during prime time
Amplify your presence with up to 3 roll-up banner stands promoting your business(Sponsor has to bring the banners)
Secure a dedicated Stall Space at two of our signature cultural events
Enjoy all-year-round recognition with your logo displayed in the HATA Sponsors List
Dedicated sponsorship posts on Instagram for HATA all the events throughout the year
Monthly promotion - Featuring in HATA social media platforms and community groups and same during all events
Monthly Instagram Story promotion highlighting your business & also during all the events
Opportunity to distribute promotional materials, brochures, or product samples at events
One special networking lunch with HATA EC (Executive Committee) members
Valid until May 6, 2027
Feature your company's logo in designated areas of our event flyers / emails
Be introduced to the audience by our HATA Executive Committee member
Enhance your brand visibility with up to 2 roll-up banner stands promoting your business(Sponsor has to bring the banners)
Receive a dedicated stall space at one of our signature cultural events
Quarterly Instagram Story promotion highlighting your business & also during all the events
Opportunity to distribute promotional materials, brochures, or product samples at events
One special networking lunch with HATA EC (Executive Committee) members
Valid until May 6, 2027
Promote your company with designated areas in our event flyers / emails
Have your name and contact information announced during the event
Enhance your brand with up to 1 roll-up banner stands promoting your business(Sponsor has to bring the banners)
Benefit from smaller-sized business card placements in event-related communications
Instagram Story promotion highlighting your business during all the events
Opportunity to distribute promotional materials, brochures, or product samples at events
One special networking lunch with HATA EC (Executive Committee) members
No expiration
“HATA Title Sponsor” for the year; primary recognition as the top sponsor across materials and events.
Opening remarks or keynote slot at the inaugural event of the year (up to 5 minutes, subject to event format and coordination with HATA).
Up to 4 roll-up banner stands (larger/priority positioning) across all events.
Premium stall location at all major HATA signature events (priority booth allocation).
Dedicated monthly social media post highlighting the Title Sponsor across HATA’s channels (Facebook/Instagram/X/LinkedIn) for 12 months.
Inclusion in all event season emails and a dedicated spotlight in the HATA newsletter and community groups.
Monthly Instagram Story promotion highlighting your business & also during all the events
Co-branded content opportunities: sponsor a webinar or virtual session in collaboration with HATA (topic aligned with tech, culture, or community impact).
Exclusive networking lunch or reception with HATA Executive Committee and senior members (private session or seated luncheon; specifics to be agreed).
Reserved VIP seating for Title Sponsor representatives(2) at all events.
$
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