Hamilton-Halton: 5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

About this event
Grants 4 individuals to play 18-holes of golf (golf cart included) and attend our reception to follow. Reception will include prizes and a buffet dinner. Balls and tees will be available in your grab bags.
Grants 4 individuals to play 18-holes of golf (golf cart included) and attend our reception to follow. Reception will include prizes and a buffet dinner. Balls and tees will be available in your grab bags.
$
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