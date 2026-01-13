Safe Families Canada|Hamilton Halton

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Safe Families Canada|Hamilton Halton

About this event

Hamilton-Halton: 5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

592 Westover Rd

Troy, ON L0R 2B0, Canada

Standard Rate - Team of 4
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grants 4 individuals to play 18-holes of golf (golf cart included) and attend our reception to follow. Reception will include prizes and a buffet dinner. Balls and tees will be available in your grab bags.

SPECIAL RATE ($100 off)
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grants 4 individuals to play 18-holes of golf (golf cart included) and attend our reception to follow. Reception will include prizes and a buffet dinner. Balls and tees will be available in your grab bags.

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