Hamlet V; or what's new Elsinore?

This performance will be performed simultaneously in the Czech and Slovak languages, with English subtitles provided.





Tickets are non-refundable but can be transferred to another guest. This is your official event ticket — please present it at the door, either printed or as a digital version on your device. For full event details, visit our website. If you have any questions, need assistance, or wish to transfer your ticket, contact us directly at [email protected]. If you can’t attend the event, please get in touch.





Content Advisory [PG-13]: This performance includes mature themes and references to death, grief, and relationships, as well as light stage combat and suggestive humour. Recommended for audiences 13 years and older. Viewer discretion is advised.





RUNTIME: 2 hours and 15 minutes

INTERMISSION: 15 minutes





We look forward to welcoming you to Hamlet 5: What’s New on Elsinore? — get ready for a night of theatre, laughter, and live music!