Hampers for Heroes

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About this event
Meant to cover both major holiday meals through December and January.
Main Proteins:
Cheese & Charcuterie Platter Items:
Holiday Meal Essentials:
Holiday Treats & Snacks:
Contribute to the cost of a hamper—your sponsorship joins with others in our community to build complete holiday hampers for veteran families. Each gift, no matter the size, brings us closer to ensuring every veteran celebrates with dignity and joy.
Contribute to the cost of a hamper—your sponsorship joins with others in our community to build complete holiday hampers for veteran families. Each gift, no matter the size, brings us closer to ensuring every veteran celebrates with dignity and joy.
Contribute to the cost of a hamper—your sponsorship joins with others in our community to build complete holiday hampers for veteran families. Each gift, no matter the size, brings us closer to ensuring every veteran celebrates with dignity and joy.
Contribute to the cost of a hamper—your sponsorship joins with others in our community to build complete holiday hampers for veteran families. Each gift, no matter the size, brings us closer to ensuring every veteran celebrates with dignity and joy.
$
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